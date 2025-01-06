Relaxo Footwears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
310.6
391.16
291.71
243.62
Depreciation
-113.54
-110.02
-109.42
-54.34
Tax paid
-77.92
-99.6
-65.46
-82.55
Working capital
286.12
-75.31
136.58
66.22
Other operating items
Operating
405.26
106.23
253.41
172.95
Capital expenditure
131.76
41.08
623.71
37.68
Free cash flow
537.02
147.32
877.12
210.64
Equity raised
3,050.17
2,503.61
1,814.33
1,200.54
Investing
-143.93
337.98
-0.5
0
Financing
318.2
244.78
-14.42
-24.98
Dividends paid
0
0
31.03
18.05
Net in cash
3,761.46
3,233.69
2,707.56
1,404.25
