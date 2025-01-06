iifl-logo-icon 1
Relaxo Footwears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

617.9
(-2.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Relaxo Footwear FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

310.6

391.16

291.71

243.62

Depreciation

-113.54

-110.02

-109.42

-54.34

Tax paid

-77.92

-99.6

-65.46

-82.55

Working capital

286.12

-75.31

136.58

66.22

Other operating items

Operating

405.26

106.23

253.41

172.95

Capital expenditure

131.76

41.08

623.71

37.68

Free cash flow

537.02

147.32

877.12

210.64

Equity raised

3,050.17

2,503.61

1,814.33

1,200.54

Investing

-143.93

337.98

-0.5

0

Financing

318.2

244.78

-14.42

-24.98

Dividends paid

0

0

31.03

18.05

Net in cash

3,761.46

3,233.69

2,707.56

1,404.25

