Relaxo Footwears Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.89
24.89
24.89
24.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,976.22
1,830.16
1,735.23
1,547.57
Net Worth
2,001.11
1,855.05
1,760.12
1,572.41
Minority Interest
Debt
204.97
164.08
174.04
144.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
91.01
83.58
78.89
22.8
Total Liabilities
2,297.09
2,102.71
2,013.05
1,739.37
Fixed Assets
1,404.37
1,239.18
1,136.22
1,056.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
107.66
225.28
194.25
338.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
67.27
62.12
59.04
0
Networking Capital
620.09
502.12
610.97
337.41
Inventories
598.8
563.78
673.25
422.14
Inventory Days
92.61
65.31
Sundry Debtors
357.74
270.34
250.79
181.46
Debtor Days
34.5
28.07
Other Current Assets
147.64
122.2
115.51
170.24
Sundry Creditors
-256.94
-256.55
-226.25
-224.15
Creditor Days
31.12
34.67
Other Current Liabilities
-227.15
-197.65
-202.33
-212.28
Cash
97.7
74.01
12.57
7.69
Total Assets
2,297.09
2,102.71
2,013.05
1,739.37
