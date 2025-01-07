Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,653.27
2,359.15
2,410.48
1,956.92
yoy growth (%)
12.46
-2.12
23.17
19.97
Raw materials
-1,216.7
-1,003.28
-1,039.32
-883.01
As % of sales
45.85
42.52
43.11
45.12
Employee costs
-334.69
-301.39
-293.99
-214.08
As % of sales
12.61
12.77
12.19
10.93
Other costs
-686.13
-558.99
-668.22
-557.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.85
23.69
27.72
28.5
Operating profit
415.75
495.49
408.95
302.09
OPM
15.66
21
16.96
15.43
Depreciation
-113.54
-110.02
-109.42
-54.34
Interest expense
-15.33
-17.08
-16.87
-8.59
Other income
23.72
22.77
9.05
4.46
Profit before tax
310.6
391.16
291.71
243.62
Taxes
-77.92
-99.6
-65.46
-82.55
Tax rate
-25.08
-25.46
-22.44
-33.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
232.68
291.56
226.25
161.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
232.68
291.56
226.25
161.07
yoy growth (%)
-20.19
28.86
40.46
34.28
NPM
8.76
12.35
9.38
8.23
