Relaxo Footwears Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

624.45
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,653.27

2,359.15

2,410.48

1,956.92

yoy growth (%)

12.46

-2.12

23.17

19.97

Raw materials

-1,216.7

-1,003.28

-1,039.32

-883.01

As % of sales

45.85

42.52

43.11

45.12

Employee costs

-334.69

-301.39

-293.99

-214.08

As % of sales

12.61

12.77

12.19

10.93

Other costs

-686.13

-558.99

-668.22

-557.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.85

23.69

27.72

28.5

Operating profit

415.75

495.49

408.95

302.09

OPM

15.66

21

16.96

15.43

Depreciation

-113.54

-110.02

-109.42

-54.34

Interest expense

-15.33

-17.08

-16.87

-8.59

Other income

23.72

22.77

9.05

4.46

Profit before tax

310.6

391.16

291.71

243.62

Taxes

-77.92

-99.6

-65.46

-82.55

Tax rate

-25.08

-25.46

-22.44

-33.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

232.68

291.56

226.25

161.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

232.68

291.56

226.25

161.07

yoy growth (%)

-20.19

28.86

40.46

34.28

NPM

8.76

12.35

9.38

8.23

