Relaxo Footwears Ltd Summary

Relaxo Footwears Limited (RWL), a part of Relaxo Group which has major interest in Footwear production, was incorporated in September 13, 1984 as a Private Limited Company to market the products of group concerns such as Hawaii Slippers, Light Weight Slippers, Canvas Shoes, PVC Footwear, etc. It was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in March 31, 1993. Having a Pan India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates 387 strong network of Exclusive Brand Outlets, with availability on all major e-commerce portals as well. Companys most popular brands, like Relaxo, Sparx, Flite & Bahamas are a leader in their space. Presently, it is manufacturing slippers, sandals and sports & casual shoes at 8 State of the Art manufacturing facilities at Bahadurgarh (Haryana), Bhiwadi (Rajasthan)and Haridwar (Uttarakhand).In year 1995-96, the company has transformed from solely a Trading/marketing agency to that of a full/fledged manufacturing unit by putting up a facility to produce 50000 pairs of hawai and lightweight chappals per day on a two-shift basis at Bahadurgarh, Haryana. This project was part financed by RWL s maiden public issue aggregating Rs. 4.50 crores at a premium of Rs. 50 per each share of Face Value of Rs. 10.In the year 1999, the company has expanded the capacity of its Bahadurgarh plant. The company has implemented a Hitech Hawai manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), which is the largest Hawai manufacturing plant in India during the year 1999-2000. The commercial production of this new plant has commenced in July, 2001. In FY 2016, the company focused on strengthening the back end infrastructure by improving inventory control and building a flexible supply chain. It adopted changes in technology to upgrade its ERP and reporting platforms. The Companys structured store expansion helped the Relaxo brand and facilitate a strong connect of the company with end consumer. During FY 2017, the Company opened net 20 new retail outlets across India and also started its retail operations in the States of Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Its new stores are larger in size with adequate space to enhance the consumers shopping experience and to ensure visibility of its entire range. The Company launched the e-wallet payment mode at all retail outlets to support cashless payments. Additionally, it also launched its online shopping mobile application to cater to consumers who prefer online buying. Besides these, it opened few value stores to liquidate SLOB inventory, by offering high quality products at discounted prices to consumers.During FY 2018, the Company launched a strategic initiative to streamline the distribution network-especially in under penetrated markets, which have given Relaxo substantial incremental sales. In FY 2018, the Company has achieved landmark target of opening 300th exclusive retail outlet. Retail continues to be instrumental in increasing brand visibility and range of products. During the year, Company has opened 8 Franchise outlets (FOFO) in eastern region on experimental basis. In FY 2018, vendor portal was launched for online registration of new vendors to improve vendor base besides facilitating existing vendors to upgrade their profiles, new products offering etc. During the year, audit was carried out on main vendors for assessment of their infrastructure and quality control systems maintained by them. This helped in making them more aware about their expectations about quality in supplies. This initiative helped in rationalizing and improving vendor portfolio. During FY 2018, the Company not only focused on improving the quality of products but also in improving various packaging materials.During FY 2018, the Company opened 8 franchise outlets in Rajasthan. It opened a branch office in Dubai. It opened 300th exclusive retail outlets. During FY 2019, the Company commenced commercial production at its new plant at Bhiwandi for manufacturing flip flops (Hawaii range of footwear). It set up 9th plant in Rajasthan. It launched mobile-enabled solutions for the field force and transferred the operating platform for the Retail division to SAP HANA streamlining its business processes. Relaxo Rubber Private Limited (RRPL) and Marvel Polymers Private Limited (MPPL) (Transferor Companies) were merged with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation, effective from 4th January 2019.