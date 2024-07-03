Summary

Khadim India Limited, incorporated in 1981, was involved in wholesaling and distribution of branded basic utility footwear, and the company had forayed into the retail business in 1993. The Company is one of the leading footwear brands in India, with a two-pronged focus on retail and distribution of footwear. The Company is the second largest footwear retailer in India in terms of number of exclusive retail stores operating under the Khadims brand, with the largest presence in East India and one of the top three players in South India. The Company operates through two distinct business verticals, retail and distribution, each with its predominantly own customer base, sale channels and product range. The Retail business operates through its exclusive retail stores catering to middle and upper middle income consumers in metros (including mini-metros) and Tier I - Tier III cities, who primarily shop in high street stores and malls, for fashionable products. The Distribution business operates through a wide network of distributors catering to lower and middle income consumers in metros and Tier I - Tier III cities, who primarily shop in multi-brand-outlets (MBO) for functional products. The Company is also engaged in the business of institutional sales and export of footwear.The Company is promoted by Siddhartha Roy Burman. With 34 years of experience of working with the Company, Siddhartha Roy Burman has been instrumental in the growth of the business. The corporate Promoter is

