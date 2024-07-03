SectorLeather
Open₹367.6
Prev. Close₹368.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹99.31
Day's High₹375.2
Day's Low₹356.45
52 Week's High₹440
52 Week's Low₹281.05
Book Value₹135.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)667.14
P/E114.45
EPS3.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.36
17.97
17.97
17.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.41
207.39
189.67
182.96
Net Worth
239.77
225.36
207.64
200.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
626.17
771.86
748.7
610.59
yoy growth (%)
-18.87
3.09
22.61
Raw materials
-445.85
-491.22
-465.3
-371.45
As % of sales
71.2
63.64
62.14
60.83
Employee costs
-60.8
-73.27
-65.16
-55.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-43.12
-34.02
56.96
40.53
Depreciation
-39.24
-41.93
-15.61
-15.65
Tax paid
10.2
2.81
-19.06
-9.89
Working capital
-36.14
25.73
41.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.87
3.09
22.61
Op profit growth
-88.81
-59.67
17.28
EBIT growth
273.74
-106.84
28.39
Net profit growth
5.44
-182.35
23.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
614.9
660.26
591.08
626.18
771.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
614.9
660.26
591.08
626.18
771.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.02
17.48
16.28
18.08
6.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Siddhartha Roy Burman
Whole-time Director
Rittick Roy Burman
Independent Director
Indra Nath Chatterjee
Independent Director
Surabhi Banerjee
Independent Director
Alok Chauthmal Churiwala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ritoban Roy Burman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ABHIJIT DAN
Non Executive Director
Upama Mukherjee
Reports by Khadim India Ltd
Summary
Khadim India Limited, incorporated in 1981, was involved in wholesaling and distribution of branded basic utility footwear, and the company had forayed into the retail business in 1993. The Company is one of the leading footwear brands in India, with a two-pronged focus on retail and distribution of footwear. The Company is the second largest footwear retailer in India in terms of number of exclusive retail stores operating under the Khadims brand, with the largest presence in East India and one of the top three players in South India. The Company operates through two distinct business verticals, retail and distribution, each with its predominantly own customer base, sale channels and product range. The Retail business operates through its exclusive retail stores catering to middle and upper middle income consumers in metros (including mini-metros) and Tier I - Tier III cities, who primarily shop in high street stores and malls, for fashionable products. The Distribution business operates through a wide network of distributors catering to lower and middle income consumers in metros and Tier I - Tier III cities, who primarily shop in multi-brand-outlets (MBO) for functional products. The Company is also engaged in the business of institutional sales and export of footwear.The Company is promoted by Siddhartha Roy Burman. With 34 years of experience of working with the Company, Siddhartha Roy Burman has been instrumental in the growth of the business. The corporate Promoter is
The Khadim India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹363 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khadim India Ltd is ₹667.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Khadim India Ltd is 114.45 and 2.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khadim India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khadim India Ltd is ₹281.05 and ₹440 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Khadim India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.86%, 3 Years at 12.42%, 1 Year at 2.73%, 6 Month at 0.22%, 3 Month at -1.17% and 1 Month at -2.22%.
