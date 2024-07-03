iifl-logo-icon 1
Khadim India Ltd Share Price

363
(-1.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open367.6
  • Day's High375.2
  • 52 Wk High440
  • Prev. Close368.2
  • Day's Low356.45
  • 52 Wk Low 281.05
  • Turnover (lac)99.31
  • P/E114.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value135.75
  • EPS3.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)667.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Khadim India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

367.6

Prev. Close

368.2

Turnover(Lac.)

99.31

Day's High

375.2

Day's Low

356.45

52 Week's High

440

52 Week's Low

281.05

Book Value

135.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

667.14

P/E

114.45

EPS

3.21

Divi. Yield

0

Khadim India Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Khadim India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Khadim India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.82%

Non-Promoter- 6.55%

Institutions: 6.55%

Non-Institutions: 33.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Khadim India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.36

17.97

17.97

17.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

219.41

207.39

189.67

182.96

Net Worth

239.77

225.36

207.64

200.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

626.17

771.86

748.7

610.59

yoy growth (%)

-18.87

3.09

22.61

Raw materials

-445.85

-491.22

-465.3

-371.45

As % of sales

71.2

63.64

62.14

60.83

Employee costs

-60.8

-73.27

-65.16

-55.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-43.12

-34.02

56.96

40.53

Depreciation

-39.24

-41.93

-15.61

-15.65

Tax paid

10.2

2.81

-19.06

-9.89

Working capital

-36.14

25.73

41.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.87

3.09

22.61

Op profit growth

-88.81

-59.67

17.28

EBIT growth

273.74

-106.84

28.39

Net profit growth

5.44

-182.35

23.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

614.9

660.26

591.08

626.18

771.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

614.9

660.26

591.08

626.18

771.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.02

17.48

16.28

18.08

6.67

Khadim India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Khadim India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Siddhartha Roy Burman

Whole-time Director

Rittick Roy Burman

Independent Director

Indra Nath Chatterjee

Independent Director

Surabhi Banerjee

Independent Director

Alok Chauthmal Churiwala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ritoban Roy Burman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ABHIJIT DAN

Non Executive Director

Upama Mukherjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Khadim India Ltd

Summary

Khadim India Limited, incorporated in 1981, was involved in wholesaling and distribution of branded basic utility footwear, and the company had forayed into the retail business in 1993. The Company is one of the leading footwear brands in India, with a two-pronged focus on retail and distribution of footwear. The Company is the second largest footwear retailer in India in terms of number of exclusive retail stores operating under the Khadims brand, with the largest presence in East India and one of the top three players in South India. The Company operates through two distinct business verticals, retail and distribution, each with its predominantly own customer base, sale channels and product range. The Retail business operates through its exclusive retail stores catering to middle and upper middle income consumers in metros (including mini-metros) and Tier I - Tier III cities, who primarily shop in high street stores and malls, for fashionable products. The Distribution business operates through a wide network of distributors catering to lower and middle income consumers in metros and Tier I - Tier III cities, who primarily shop in multi-brand-outlets (MBO) for functional products. The Company is also engaged in the business of institutional sales and export of footwear.The Company is promoted by Siddhartha Roy Burman. With 34 years of experience of working with the Company, Siddhartha Roy Burman has been instrumental in the growth of the business. The corporate Promoter is
Company FAQs

What is the Khadim India Ltd share price today?

The Khadim India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹363 today.

What is the Market Cap of Khadim India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khadim India Ltd is ₹667.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Khadim India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Khadim India Ltd is 114.45 and 2.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Khadim India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khadim India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khadim India Ltd is ₹281.05 and ₹440 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Khadim India Ltd?

Khadim India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.86%, 3 Years at 12.42%, 1 Year at 2.73%, 6 Month at 0.22%, 3 Month at -1.17% and 1 Month at -2.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Khadim India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Khadim India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.83 %
Institutions - 6.55 %
Public - 33.62 %

