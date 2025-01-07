Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
626.17
771.86
748.7
610.59
yoy growth (%)
-18.87
3.09
22.61
Raw materials
-445.85
-491.22
-465.3
-371.45
As % of sales
71.2
63.64
62.14
60.83
Employee costs
-60.8
-73.27
-65.16
-55.23
As % of sales
9.71
9.49
8.7
9.04
Other costs
-116.1
-176.86
-142.54
-119.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.54
22.91
19.03
19.55
Operating profit
3.41
30.51
75.68
64.53
OPM
0.54
3.95
10.1
10.56
Depreciation
-39.24
-41.93
-15.61
-15.65
Interest expense
-25.37
-29.27
-12.36
-13.46
Other income
18.07
6.67
9.26
5.12
Profit before tax
-43.12
-34.02
56.96
40.53
Taxes
10.2
2.81
-19.06
-9.89
Tax rate
-23.67
-8.26
-33.46
-24.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-32.91
-31.21
37.9
30.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-32.91
-31.21
37.9
30.63
yoy growth (%)
5.44
-182.35
23.7
NPM
-5.25
-4.04
5.06
5.01
