Khadim India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

361.9
(-0.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

626.17

771.86

748.7

610.59

yoy growth (%)

-18.87

3.09

22.61

Raw materials

-445.85

-491.22

-465.3

-371.45

As % of sales

71.2

63.64

62.14

60.83

Employee costs

-60.8

-73.27

-65.16

-55.23

As % of sales

9.71

9.49

8.7

9.04

Other costs

-116.1

-176.86

-142.54

-119.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.54

22.91

19.03

19.55

Operating profit

3.41

30.51

75.68

64.53

OPM

0.54

3.95

10.1

10.56

Depreciation

-39.24

-41.93

-15.61

-15.65

Interest expense

-25.37

-29.27

-12.36

-13.46

Other income

18.07

6.67

9.26

5.12

Profit before tax

-43.12

-34.02

56.96

40.53

Taxes

10.2

2.81

-19.06

-9.89

Tax rate

-23.67

-8.26

-33.46

-24.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-32.91

-31.21

37.9

30.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-32.91

-31.21

37.9

30.63

yoy growth (%)

5.44

-182.35

23.7

NPM

-5.25

-4.04

5.06

5.01

