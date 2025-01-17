iifl-logo-icon 1
Khadim India Ltd Key Ratios

344.5
(0.16%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.87

-3.41

Op profit growth

-88.89

-46.5

EBIT growth

270.14

-110.7

Net profit growth

5.35

-247.7

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.54

3.94

7.12

EBIT margin

-2.83

-0.62

5.61

Net profit margin

-5.26

-4.05

2.64

RoCE

-3.63

-1.03

RoNW

-3.79

-3

RoA

-1.68

-1.67

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-18.33

-17.4

11.78

Dividend per share

0

0

1

Cash EPS

-40.17

-40.73

1.52

Book value per share

111.77

129.91

160.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.03

-4.39

40.4

P/CEPS

-3.66

-1.87

312.25

P/B

1.31

0.58

2.97

EV/EBIDTA

23.52

11.2

15.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-23.65

-8.25

-36.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

69.85

59.84

Inventory days

90.44

76.76

Creditor days

-96.68

-72.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.7

0.16

-3.85

Net debt / equity

1.19

1.19

0.34

Net debt / op. profit

71.01

9.14

1.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.2

-63.64

-62.12

Employee costs

-9.71

-9.49

-9.01

Other costs

-18.54

-22.92

-21.73

