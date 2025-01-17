Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.87
-3.41
Op profit growth
-88.89
-46.5
EBIT growth
270.14
-110.7
Net profit growth
5.35
-247.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.54
3.94
7.12
EBIT margin
-2.83
-0.62
5.61
Net profit margin
-5.26
-4.05
2.64
RoCE
-3.63
-1.03
RoNW
-3.79
-3
RoA
-1.68
-1.67
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-18.33
-17.4
11.78
Dividend per share
0
0
1
Cash EPS
-40.17
-40.73
1.52
Book value per share
111.77
129.91
160.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8.03
-4.39
40.4
P/CEPS
-3.66
-1.87
312.25
P/B
1.31
0.58
2.97
EV/EBIDTA
23.52
11.2
15.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-23.65
-8.25
-36.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
69.85
59.84
Inventory days
90.44
76.76
Creditor days
-96.68
-72.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.7
0.16
-3.85
Net debt / equity
1.19
1.19
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
71.01
9.14
1.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.2
-63.64
-62.12
Employee costs
-9.71
-9.49
-9.01
Other costs
-18.54
-22.92
-21.73
