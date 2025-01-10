Khadim India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.36
17.97
17.97
17.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.41
207.39
189.67
182.96
Net Worth
239.77
225.36
207.64
200.93
Minority Interest
Debt
320.58
309.77
242.32
244.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.74
4.59
5.22
6.19
Total Liabilities
564.09
539.72
455.18
451.3
Fixed Assets
243.7
244.32
202.28
230.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.14
0.09
0.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.43
18.19
23.64
25.99
Networking Capital
287.64
262.77
218.46
190.5
Inventories
193.64
180.42
167.93
140.68
Inventory Days
82
Sundry Debtors
184.7
187.55
133.11
120.7
Debtor Days
70.35
Other Current Assets
80.6
94.8
118.63
114.51
Sundry Creditors
-156.6
-181.86
-181.95
-169.28
Creditor Days
98.67
Other Current Liabilities
-14.7
-18.14
-19.26
-16.11
Cash
17.17
14.28
10.7
3.9
Total Assets
564.09
539.7
455.17
451.31
