Khadim India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-43.12
-34.02
56.96
40.53
Depreciation
-39.24
-41.93
-15.61
-15.65
Tax paid
10.2
2.81
-19.06
-9.89
Working capital
-36.14
25.73
41.44
Other operating items
Operating
-108.29
-47.42
63.72
Capital expenditure
-16.89
207.24
20.26
Free cash flow
-125.18
159.81
83.98
Equity raised
431.4
497.26
381.74
Investing
0
0.09
0
Financing
298.65
218.09
-40.24
Dividends paid
0
0
1.79
0
Net in cash
604.87
875.26
427.28
