Khadim India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

363
(-1.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Khadim India Ltd

Khadim India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-43.12

-34.02

56.96

40.53

Depreciation

-39.24

-41.93

-15.61

-15.65

Tax paid

10.2

2.81

-19.06

-9.89

Working capital

-36.14

25.73

41.44

Other operating items

Operating

-108.29

-47.42

63.72

Capital expenditure

-16.89

207.24

20.26

Free cash flow

-125.18

159.81

83.98

Equity raised

431.4

497.26

381.74

Investing

0

0.09

0

Financing

298.65

218.09

-40.24

Dividends paid

0

0

1.79

0

Net in cash

604.87

875.26

427.28

