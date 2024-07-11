|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Jun 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Details relating to the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held August 12, 2024. Newspaper Publication for NCLT convened meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company to consider and approve the proposed Scheme of Arrangement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)
