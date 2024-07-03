Khadim India Ltd Summary

Khadim India Limited, incorporated in 1981, was involved in wholesaling and distribution of branded basic utility footwear, and the company had forayed into the retail business in 1993. The Company is one of the leading footwear brands in India, with a two-pronged focus on retail and distribution of footwear. The Company is the second largest footwear retailer in India in terms of number of exclusive retail stores operating under the Khadims brand, with the largest presence in East India and one of the top three players in South India. The Company operates through two distinct business verticals, retail and distribution, each with its predominantly own customer base, sale channels and product range. The Retail business operates through its exclusive retail stores catering to middle and upper middle income consumers in metros (including mini-metros) and Tier I - Tier III cities, who primarily shop in high street stores and malls, for fashionable products. The Distribution business operates through a wide network of distributors catering to lower and middle income consumers in metros and Tier I - Tier III cities, who primarily shop in multi-brand-outlets (MBO) for functional products. The Company is also engaged in the business of institutional sales and export of footwear.The Company is promoted by Siddhartha Roy Burman. With 34 years of experience of working with the Company, Siddhartha Roy Burman has been instrumental in the growth of the business. The corporate Promoter is Knightsville Private Limited.Khadim India Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name S.N. Footwear Industries Private Limited on December 3, 1981. The company acquired and took over the business of M/s S.N. Industries as a going concern with all its assets and liabilities.In 1993, the company commenced retail business through company owned and operated (COO) outlets for footwear products.The name of the company was changed to Khadim Chain Stores Private Limited to align the name of the company with the brand on 17th April, 1998.In 1999, the company commenced retail operations in South India through four owned retail outlets with two in Chennai and one each in Bengaluru and Secunderabad.In 2002, the company commenced manufacturing operations for footwear and leather products at its manufacturing facility at Kasba Industrial Estate, West Bengal.In 2005, the company was accredited with ISO 9001:2000 certification for its manufacturing facility at Kasba Industrial Estate, West Bengal. During the year under review, a total of five entities were merged with the company pursuant to the order of the Calcutta High Court dated June 22, 2005. The name of the Company was changed to Khadim Chain Stores Limited, due to conversion into a public limited company on 24th June, 2005.In 2012, the company commenced manufacturing operations for Hawai product at Panpur factory, West BengalIn 2014, the company commenced e-commerce retailing operations through its e-commerce website, while also utilising online market place(s).In 2015, the company expanded its retail business to include the shop-in-shop retailing model. The name of the Company was changed to Khadim India Limited, to reflect the comprehensive nature of the business conducted by the Company on 26th August, 2005. In 2016, the company was accredited with ISO 9001:2015 certification with respect to its manufacturing facility at Kasba Industrial Estate, West Bengal.In November 2017, the Company came up with an IPO of 72,40,759 equity shares, by raising funds from public through equity aggregating to Rs 54.31 Crore, comprising a fresh issue of 6,66,666 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 50 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 65,74,093 Equity Shares amounting Rs 49.31 Crores.The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Bangladesh in the name of Khadim Shoe Bangladesh Limited on September 05, 2019.During the year 2023, Company expanded opened 91 new retail touchpoints taking the store counts to 846 pan India. The Company achieved new feats by foraying into Transit Retail, one of the booming segment in the retail industry. The Company spread its wings in two major locations in Kolkata - One in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and another in Sealdah Railway Station.