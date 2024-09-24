|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Details relating the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on September 24, 2024 Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on the resolution passed at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 24, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2024)
