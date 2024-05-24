To The Members of Khadim India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Khadim India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, notes to the standalone financial statements including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards, prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements paragraph of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S r. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures Revenue from the sale of goods (hereinafter referred to as "Revenue") is recognised when the Company performs its obligation to its customers, the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. The timing of such recognition is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is upon delivery. In order to address the risk of misstatement related to timing of revenue recognition on sale to Wholesale customers, we have performed the following procedures :- The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. There is a risk of revenue being recorded before control is transferred. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures including: The Company operates through two different revenue streams - sale to Wholesale customers and Retail customers. • Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 ("Revenue from Contracts with Customers") and testing thereof. The Retail revenues consist of small transactions under cash and carry model. Hence the likelihood of occurrence and magnitude of a potential misstatement arising out of revenue recognition before transfer of control is minimal. • Evaluating the integrity of the general information and technology control environment and testing the operating effectiveness of key IT application controls. Accordingly, we focused our work on the risk of revenue being recognized before control is transferred in respect of its revenue from Wholesale customers. • Evaluating the design and implementation of Companys controls in respect of revenue recognition. Testing the effectiveness of such controls over the timing of recognition of revenue at the year-end. Refer Note 3.9 to the Standalone Financial Statements - Material Accounting Policies. • Testing the effectiveness of such controls over the timing of recognition of revenue at the year end. • Testing the supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end, including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether revenue was recognised in the correct period. • Performing analytical procedures on current year revenue based on monthly trends and where appropriate, conducting further enquiries and testing.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexures to the Boards Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and consolidated financial statements and our auditors reports thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required under Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197 (16) of the Act as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in Note No. 35

of the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts that are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like, on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief that no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended March 31, 2024.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure "A" to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Khadim India Limited of even date)

i. (a) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment:

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation thereof.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment and right of use assets of the Company were physically verified by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the items at reasonable intervals. According to the information and records provided to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our verification of the registered sale deeds / transfer deeds / conveyance deeds of the immovable properties of freehold acquired buildings that were provided to us, we report that the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment and right of use assets or intangible assets during the year under audit.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii. (a) As explained to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and discrepancies observed between physical and book stocks have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

(b) The Company has a working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees sanctioned by banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits, have been filed by the Company for the respective periods which were not subject to audit. The quarterly statement for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 has been filed on 24th May, 2024 and is generally in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. On the basis of examination of books of account of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any secured or unsecured loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under sub clauses (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of Clause 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. On the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company and in accordance with the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments or provided any guarantee or security or granted any secured or unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to any entity during the year which required compliance with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of the Companys products / business activities. Accordingly, Clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other statutory dues with appropriate authorities. There were no outstanding statutory dues in arrear as at the last date of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable. Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax were not applicable to the Company during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, details of Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Central Sales Tax and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs in Millions) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals 2017- 2018 0.44 GST Act, 2017 GST Deputy Commissioner, West Bengal 2022 - 2023 0.85 Bihar Value Added Tax, 2003 Sales Tax Deputy Commissioner, Special Circle, Patna 2015 - 2016 0.31 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Assistant Commissioner ST, Pondy Bazar Assessment Circle 2016 - 2017 5.67 GST Act, 2017 GST Commissioner of CGST & CX (Appeals) 2017 - 2018 5.92

viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of account. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of its loans or borrowings to any lender or in the payment of interest thereon.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks and other lenders and representation received from the management of the Company and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the term loans taken by the Company were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained and were not diverted for other purposes.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) On the basis of examination of records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, Khadim Shoe Bangladesh Limited and KSR Footwear Limited.

(f) According to the records examined by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) According to the records examined by us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of 1,64,384 equity shares by conversion of equivalent number of fully convertible equity share warrants within March 31, 2024. The Company has complied with the requirements of Sections 42 and 62 of the Act and the funds so raised have been used for the intended purposes.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the Generally Accepted Auditing Practices, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company nor have we been informed of any such case by the management during the year.

(b) No report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by us with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Hence, reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the records examined by us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor of the Company for the period under audit have been considered by us in course of our audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors during the year. Hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of examination of the books of account of the Company, we report that the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Hence, reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the records examined by us, the Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year. Hence, this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group. Hence this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. According to the records examined by us and the information given to us, the Company has not incurred cash loss in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, reporting under Clause 3 (xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the financial year 2023-2024.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the explanations given to us, there was no unspent CSR amount which were required to be transferred to either a Fund Account specified in Schedule VII to the Act or to a Special Account in compliance with the provisions of Sections 135 (5) and 135 (6) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. Hence, reporting under Clause 3 (xx) (a) and (b) are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024 includes audited accounts of Khadim India Limited (the Parent) and two subsidiary companies, namely, KSR Footwear Limited and Khadim Shoe Bangladesh Limited (foreign subsidiary). The reporting requirements under CARO, 2020 is not applicable to the foreign subsidiary. There is no qualification or adverse remark in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of Khadim India Limited (the Parent company) and the subsidiary company, KSR Footwear Limited included in the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, reporting requirements under clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure "B" to Independent Auditors Report

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Khadim India Limited ("the Company") as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Responsibilities of the Management and those charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with respect to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with respect to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with respect to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.