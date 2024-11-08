iifl-logo-icon 1
Khadim India Ltd Board Meeting

Khadim India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Khadim India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Sep 202429 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 29, 2024
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Khadim India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated August 08, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
Khadim India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated May 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Further investment in Khadim Shoe Bangladesh Limited, WOS
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Allotment of 1,64,384 Equity Shares consequent to conversion of Fully Convertible Equity Share Warrants
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Khadim India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated February 12, 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

