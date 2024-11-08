|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|Khadim India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Sep 2024
|29 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 29, 2024
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Khadim India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated August 08, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Khadim India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated May 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Further investment in Khadim Shoe Bangladesh Limited, WOS
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Allotment of 1,64,384 Equity Shares consequent to conversion of Fully Convertible Equity Share Warrants
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Khadim India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated February 12, 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
