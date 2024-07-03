Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLeather
Open₹308
Prev. Close₹307.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,519.28
Day's High₹318
Day's Low₹298.6
52 Week's High₹371.9
52 Week's Low₹213
Book Value₹22.64
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,168.06
P/E96.5
EPS3.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
152.63
152.52
152.16
151.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
499.03
399.6
275.42
160.76
Net Worth
651.66
552.12
427.58
312.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
784.56
633.02
463.92
409.51
yoy growth (%)
23.93
36.45
13.28
Raw materials
-553.43
-404.12
-278.79
-254.97
As % of sales
70.54
63.84
60.09
62.26
Employee costs
-46.91
-47.07
-33.83
-24.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.44
75.43
59.89
41.96
Depreciation
-29.68
-19.92
-8.6
-8.35
Tax paid
-28.95
-15.11
-19.71
-10.51
Working capital
-78.3
147.42
5.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.93
36.45
13.28
Op profit growth
-24.34
25.41
8.34
EBIT growth
-68.03
18.89
19.8
Net profit growth
-127.35
50.13
27.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,194.18
711.28
732.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,194.18
711.28
732.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.4
3.8
2.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hari Krishan Agarwal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Nikhil Aggarwal
Independent Director
Anil Chanana
Independent Director
Madhunmita Ganguli
Independent Director
Nitin Savara
Independent Director
Jai Kumar Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Archana Maini
Reports by Campus Activewear Ltd
Summary
Campus Activewear Limited was originally incorporated as Action Renewable Energy Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 24, 2008, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi (RoC). Thereafter, pursuant to a Resolution passed by the Shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on November 27, 2015, name of the Company was changed to Campus Activewear Private Limited, and consequently, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 2, 2015, was issued by the RoC to the Company. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Resolution passed by Shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on November 9, 2021, and consequently, the name of Company got changed to Campus Activewear Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 2021 was issued to the Company by RoC. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and sales of sports and athleisure footwear products through retail and wholesale network. The Company offer multiple choices across styles, color palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition. It also offer a wide range of style, color, size and functionality options for men, women, kids and children. The Company has over 425 distributors directly servicing and fulfilling orders of over 18,200 geographically mapped retailers at a pan-India level.CAMPUS is the largest sp
Read More
The Campus Activewear Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹300.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Campus Activewear Ltd is ₹9168.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Campus Activewear Ltd is 96.5 and 13.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Campus Activewear Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Campus Activewear Ltd is ₹213 and ₹371.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Campus Activewear Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -6.69%, 1 Year at 4.94%, 6 Month at 2.62%, 3 Month at -5.25% and 1 Month at 3.55%.
