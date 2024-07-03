Summary

Campus Activewear Limited was originally incorporated as Action Renewable Energy Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 24, 2008, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi (RoC). Thereafter, pursuant to a Resolution passed by the Shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on November 27, 2015, name of the Company was changed to Campus Activewear Private Limited, and consequently, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 2, 2015, was issued by the RoC to the Company. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Resolution passed by Shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on November 9, 2021, and consequently, the name of Company got changed to Campus Activewear Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 2021 was issued to the Company by RoC. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and sales of sports and athleisure footwear products through retail and wholesale network. The Company offer multiple choices across styles, color palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition. It also offer a wide range of style, color, size and functionality options for men, women, kids and children. The Company has over 425 distributors directly servicing and fulfilling orders of over 18,200 geographically mapped retailers at a pan-India level.CAMPUS is the largest sp

