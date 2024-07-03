iifl-logo-icon 1
Campus Activewear Ltd Share Price

300.2
(-2.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

  • Open308
  • Day's High318
  • 52 Wk High371.9
  • Prev. Close307.85
  • Day's Low298.6
  • 52 Wk Low 213
  • Turnover (lac)3,519.28
  • P/E96.5
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value22.64
  • EPS3.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,168.06
  • Div. Yield0
Campus Activewear Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Campus Activewear Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Campus Activewear Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.86%

Non-Promoter- 17.49%

Institutions: 17.48%

Non-Institutions: 8.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Campus Activewear Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

152.63

152.52

152.16

151.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

499.03

399.6

275.42

160.76

Net Worth

651.66

552.12

427.58

312.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

784.56

633.02

463.92

409.51

yoy growth (%)

23.93

36.45

13.28

Raw materials

-553.43

-404.12

-278.79

-254.97

As % of sales

70.54

63.84

60.09

62.26

Employee costs

-46.91

-47.07

-33.83

-24.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.44

75.43

59.89

41.96

Depreciation

-29.68

-19.92

-8.6

-8.35

Tax paid

-28.95

-15.11

-19.71

-10.51

Working capital

-78.3

147.42

5.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.93

36.45

13.28

Op profit growth

-24.34

25.41

8.34

EBIT growth

-68.03

18.89

19.8

Net profit growth

-127.35

50.13

27.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,194.18

711.28

732.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,194.18

711.28

732.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.4

3.8

2.07

Campus Activewear Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Campus Activewear Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hari Krishan Agarwal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Nikhil Aggarwal

Independent Director

Anil Chanana

Independent Director

Madhunmita Ganguli

Independent Director

Nitin Savara

Independent Director

Jai Kumar Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Archana Maini

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Campus Activewear Ltd

Summary

Campus Activewear Limited was originally incorporated as Action Renewable Energy Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 24, 2008, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi (RoC). Thereafter, pursuant to a Resolution passed by the Shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on November 27, 2015, name of the Company was changed to Campus Activewear Private Limited, and consequently, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 2, 2015, was issued by the RoC to the Company. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Resolution passed by Shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on November 9, 2021, and consequently, the name of Company got changed to Campus Activewear Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 2021 was issued to the Company by RoC. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and sales of sports and athleisure footwear products through retail and wholesale network. The Company offer multiple choices across styles, color palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition. It also offer a wide range of style, color, size and functionality options for men, women, kids and children. The Company has over 425 distributors directly servicing and fulfilling orders of over 18,200 geographically mapped retailers at a pan-India level.CAMPUS is the largest sp
Company FAQs

What is the Campus Activewear Ltd share price today?

The Campus Activewear Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹300.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Campus Activewear Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Campus Activewear Ltd is ₹9168.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Campus Activewear Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Campus Activewear Ltd is 96.5 and 13.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Campus Activewear Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Campus Activewear Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Campus Activewear Ltd is ₹213 and ₹371.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Campus Activewear Ltd?

Campus Activewear Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -6.69%, 1 Year at 4.94%, 6 Month at 2.62%, 3 Month at -5.25% and 1 Month at 3.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Campus Activewear Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Campus Activewear Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.86 %
Institutions - 17.48 %
Public - 8.66 %

