Campus Activewear Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
152.63
152.52
152.16
151.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
499.03
399.6
275.42
160.76
Net Worth
651.66
552.12
427.58
312.63
Minority Interest
Debt
177.76
335
288.99
177.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.87
26.06
20.77
5.84
Total Liabilities
851.29
913.18
737.34
495.71
Fixed Assets
373.85
377.03
324.62
254.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
52.93
50
35.75
42.75
Networking Capital
399.7
462.16
376.63
197.08
Inventories
414.96
457.4
357.66
206.89
Inventory Days
96.25
Sundry Debtors
118.26
176.65
133.68
98.2
Debtor Days
45.68
Other Current Assets
152.33
125.34
132.34
88.35
Sundry Creditors
-208.49
-222.4
-203.69
-170.38
Creditor Days
79.26
Other Current Liabilities
-77.36
-74.83
-43.36
-25.98
Cash
24.81
23.99
0.35
1.04
Total Assets
851.29
913.18
737.35
495.73
