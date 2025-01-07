Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
784.56
633.02
463.92
409.51
yoy growth (%)
23.93
36.45
13.28
Raw materials
-553.43
-404.12
-278.79
-254.97
As % of sales
70.54
63.84
60.09
62.26
Employee costs
-46.91
-47.07
-33.83
-24.8
As % of sales
5.97
7.43
7.29
6.05
Other costs
-129.83
-109.93
-93.98
-76.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.54
17.36
20.25
18.76
Operating profit
54.38
71.88
57.31
52.9
OPM
6.93
11.35
12.35
12.91
Depreciation
-29.68
-19.92
-8.6
-8.35
Interest expense
-15.8
-12.97
-14.46
-20.09
Other income
3.55
36.44
25.64
17.51
Profit before tax
12.44
75.43
59.89
41.96
Taxes
-28.95
-15.11
-19.71
-10.51
Tax rate
-232.56
-20.03
-32.91
-25.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.5
60.32
40.17
31.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-16.5
60.32
40.17
31.45
yoy growth (%)
-127.35
50.13
27.72
NPM
-2.1
9.52
8.66
7.68
