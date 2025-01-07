iifl-logo-icon 1
Campus Activewear Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

784.56

633.02

463.92

409.51

yoy growth (%)

23.93

36.45

13.28

Raw materials

-553.43

-404.12

-278.79

-254.97

As % of sales

70.54

63.84

60.09

62.26

Employee costs

-46.91

-47.07

-33.83

-24.8

As % of sales

5.97

7.43

7.29

6.05

Other costs

-129.83

-109.93

-93.98

-76.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.54

17.36

20.25

18.76

Operating profit

54.38

71.88

57.31

52.9

OPM

6.93

11.35

12.35

12.91

Depreciation

-29.68

-19.92

-8.6

-8.35

Interest expense

-15.8

-12.97

-14.46

-20.09

Other income

3.55

36.44

25.64

17.51

Profit before tax

12.44

75.43

59.89

41.96

Taxes

-28.95

-15.11

-19.71

-10.51

Tax rate

-232.56

-20.03

-32.91

-25.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.5

60.32

40.17

31.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-16.5

60.32

40.17

31.45

yoy growth (%)

-127.35

50.13

27.72

NPM

-2.1

9.52

8.66

7.68

