Campus Activewear Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.44
75.43
59.89
41.96
Depreciation
-29.68
-19.92
-8.6
-8.35
Tax paid
-28.95
-15.11
-19.71
-10.51
Working capital
-78.3
147.42
5.25
Other operating items
Operating
-124.48
187.81
36.81
Capital expenditure
147.43
111.98
12.94
Free cash flow
22.94
299.79
49.75
Equity raised
309.82
427.43
323.5
Investing
-0.2
-61.31
24.62
Financing
19.16
129.28
249.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
351.72
795.2
647.07
