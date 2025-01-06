iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Campus Activewear Ltd Cash Flow Statement

300.2
(-2.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Campus Activewear Ltd

Campus Activewe. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.44

75.43

59.89

41.96

Depreciation

-29.68

-19.92

-8.6

-8.35

Tax paid

-28.95

-15.11

-19.71

-10.51

Working capital

-78.3

147.42

5.25

Other operating items

Operating

-124.48

187.81

36.81

Capital expenditure

147.43

111.98

12.94

Free cash flow

22.94

299.79

49.75

Equity raised

309.82

427.43

323.5

Investing

-0.2

-61.31

24.62

Financing

19.16

129.28

249.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

351.72

795.2

647.07

Campus Activewe. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Campus Activewear Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.