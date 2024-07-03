Campus Activewear Ltd Summary

Campus Activewear Limited was originally incorporated as Action Renewable Energy Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 24, 2008, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi (RoC). Thereafter, pursuant to a Resolution passed by the Shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on November 27, 2015, name of the Company was changed to Campus Activewear Private Limited, and consequently, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 2, 2015, was issued by the RoC to the Company. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Resolution passed by Shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on November 9, 2021, and consequently, the name of Company got changed to Campus Activewear Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 2021 was issued to the Company by RoC. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and sales of sports and athleisure footwear products through retail and wholesale network. The Company offer multiple choices across styles, color palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition. It also offer a wide range of style, color, size and functionality options for men, women, kids and children. The Company has over 425 distributors directly servicing and fulfilling orders of over 18,200 geographically mapped retailers at a pan-India level.CAMPUS is the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. The Company introduced the exclusive brand CAMPUS in 2005 as a lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure brand that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. The brand CAMPUS stands for high quality product offerings. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, color palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition. The Company thoughtfully curated its value chain encompassing shoe upper and sole manufacturing and shoe assembly. Apart from this, the Company set up additional footwear assembly lines at the manufacturing facilities in Dehradun, Uttarakhand and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. This has allowed greater control over the manufacturing process, product quality, manage costs and improve time to market for product launches.Campus has the backing of two marquee investors, TPG Growth III SF Pte. Ltd. and QRG Enterprises Limited. It provide consumers an omnichannel experience that enables brand discovery and products sales and marketing through physical locations and varied online channels. The omnichannel experience involves a confluence of multiple retail channels covering physical locations and online channels to provide consumers a seamless experience. The consumers are able to visit any channel to experience the brand and products, make selections and comparisons and purchase the product through their most preferred channel. The integration of physical and online channels is integral to Companys ability to remain connected with consumers through all touch points in the consumers journey. By means of omnichannel approach, the Company is able to offer a holistic experience to consumer throughout the purchase cycle. Omnichannel experience is media agnostic, involving, either or both, offline and online interactions, resulting in seamless product discovery, evaluation, purchase and post purchase experience. The omnichannel experience involves a strong interplay of trade distribution channel and D2C channel. Its D2C channel has extensively complemented trade distribution channel towards extending pan-India reach. The omnichannel experience, coupled with D2C channel scale-up, helped the Company unlock new consumer bases while accelerating portfolio premiumization.Campus partnered with Flipkart in Fiscal 2019 to bolster sales during Flipkarts annual flagship event, the Big Billion Day. The Company highlighted the brand as being aspirational, accessible and affordable fashion. The Company launched an integrated marketing campaign combining various online and offline means of targeting consumers. The Company had (i) concurrent go-live at over 400 high traffic out of home billboards across over 20 cities in India; (ii) TV campaigns for reach and frequency; and (iii) social media influencers, online advertisements on websites and social media sites. This campaign allowed to (i) identify relevant sales touch points and location mapping, (ii) better understand the consumer journey and their preferences, and (iii) identify key consumer touch-points. A majority of Companys annual designs are conceptualized and commercialized under these two flagship seasonal launches. The Company launched two collections each year, namely, (i) spring-summer by February/March; and (ii) autumn-winter by August/ September. The Company has a dedicated quality control 160 team consisting of 71 employees, that performs various quality inspection and testing procedures, including regular visits and onsite consignment audits at various empaneled fabricators and sole vendors. 100% of the shoe assembly operation is in-house to ensure that every pair has undergone the requisite quality checks before dispatch. In addition to in-house manufacturing capacity, Campus has created a large fabricator and sole ancillary supplier network in India.. It curate and launch innovative concepts such as special drops, exclusive collaborations and channel partner exclusive merchandise. For instance, the Company has curated Campus Globalgiri and Campus Crazies as annual flagship design launches to coincide with the Indian festive period during the October to December quarter. These are a part of special drops and limited-edition product design initiatives.In 2005-06, the Company launched CAMPUS brand. In 2017, Campus acquired business of Nikhil International pursuant to a Business Succession Agreement dated March 22, 2017.In 2018, the Company opened 16 exclusive retail stores in first year. Apart from this, it ventured into e-commerce business with leading market places and incubated direct to consumer (D2C) distribution channel.In 2020, the Company launched 3000+ MRP Shoes. In 2020-21, Campus AI Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was amalgamated with the Company effective from 1 April 2020, the Appointed Date. The Equity Shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited effective from 9 May 2022.