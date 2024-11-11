iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Campus Activewear Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled on 11th November 2024 for quarterly results outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Campus Activewear Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Approval of Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Campus Activewear Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting for the declaration of the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Results for the Financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Campus Activewear Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting of Campus Activewear Limited is scheduled on 09th February 2024. Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Postal Ballot for appointment of Ms. Vinod Aggarwal, a related party as a Consultant of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/02/2024)

