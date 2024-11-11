Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Campus Activewear Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled on 11th November 2024 for quarterly results outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Campus Activewear Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Approval of Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

Campus Activewear Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting for the declaration of the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Results for the Financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024