SectorLeather
Open₹38.7
Prev. Close₹38.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.71
Day's High₹38.98
Day's Low₹37.35
52 Week's High₹63.6
52 Week's Low₹36.55
Book Value₹34.35
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)517.84
P/E52.09
EPS0.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.64
27.64
27.64
24.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
442.61
427.6
406.39
613.12
Net Worth
470.25
455.24
434.03
637.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,046.82
1,260.18
972.09
935.68
yoy growth (%)
-16.93
29.63
3.89
1.07
Raw materials
-588.87
-702.82
-480.77
-503.31
As % of sales
56.25
55.77
49.45
53.79
Employee costs
-88.76
-107.59
-90.18
-70.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.46
64.39
117.84
106.94
Depreciation
-66.27
-63.38
-31.61
-29.06
Tax paid
-3.08
-16.73
-39.42
-35.2
Working capital
-87.38
-3.25
170.76
-0.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.93
29.63
3.89
1.07
Op profit growth
-32.14
-1.33
8
-5.53
EBIT growth
-53.2
-22.99
7.47
-10.03
Net profit growth
-84.51
-39.22
9.31
-8.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
630.4
653.01
1,399.2
1,048.93
1,261.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
630.4
653.01
1,399.2
1,048.93
1,261.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
16.1
0
0
Other Income
7.97
5.03
1.12
1.2
1.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Tauseef Ahmad Mirza
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Yashvir Singh
Whole-time Director
Shahid Ahmad Mirza
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Qazi Noorul Salam
Whole-time Director
Tasneef Ahmad Mirza
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sudhindra Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Saumya Srivastava
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjay Bhalla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjiv Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harshita Nagar
Whole-time Director
Nirmal Sahijwani
Whole-time Director
Faraz Mirza
Independent Director
Subhash Sapra
Independent Director
Sabir Amin Ul Rahman
Reports by Mirza International Ltd
Summary
Mirza International Limited (MIL), promoted by Irshad Mirza and Rashid A. Mirza in year 1979 is one of Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of leather footwear, apparels and accessories. The Company is engaged into manufacture of finished leather, shoe uppers, shoes and leather accessories, which tapped the Capital Market in Sep 94.Incorporated in September, 1979, the Company is also the preferred suppliers of leather footwear to leading international brands and one of the largest suppliers of finished leather to overseas markets. It manufacture and sell processed leather through in-house tannery unit. The Company has established itself as a high-quality shoes supplier catering to the premium segment of the market. It has supplied shoes to the Hush Puppies division of British Shoe Corporation and to reputed brand names, Oliver Timpson of the Oliver Group, UK; Saxone of Clarks shoes, Australia; etc. In the past it has received two export awards of council for leather export for its outstanding performance and unit value realisation among leather footwear exporters. In 1996-97, it allotted bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1 by capitalisation of share premium account. It commenced sale of footwear under its own brands Red Tape and Oakridge. Having established a national presence in the country, Red Tape, the flagship brand of Mirza Tanners Ltd, is on an aggressive expansion drive adding new styles and exploring new markets in 2001.The Company started the production acti
Read More
The Mirza International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mirza International Ltd is ₹517.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mirza International Ltd is 52.09 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mirza International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mirza International Ltd is ₹36.55 and ₹63.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mirza International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.29%, 3 Years at 32.41%, 1 Year at -18.17%, 6 Month at -18.52%, 3 Month at -12.05% and 1 Month at -2.70%.
