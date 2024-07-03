Summary

Mirza International Limited (MIL), promoted by Irshad Mirza and Rashid A. Mirza in year 1979 is one of Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of leather footwear, apparels and accessories. The Company is engaged into manufacture of finished leather, shoe uppers, shoes and leather accessories, which tapped the Capital Market in Sep 94.Incorporated in September, 1979, the Company is also the preferred suppliers of leather footwear to leading international brands and one of the largest suppliers of finished leather to overseas markets. It manufacture and sell processed leather through in-house tannery unit. The Company has established itself as a high-quality shoes supplier catering to the premium segment of the market. It has supplied shoes to the Hush Puppies division of British Shoe Corporation and to reputed brand names, Oliver Timpson of the Oliver Group, UK; Saxone of Clarks shoes, Australia; etc. In the past it has received two export awards of council for leather export for its outstanding performance and unit value realisation among leather footwear exporters. In 1996-97, it allotted bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1 by capitalisation of share premium account. It commenced sale of footwear under its own brands Red Tape and Oakridge. Having established a national presence in the country, Red Tape, the flagship brand of Mirza Tanners Ltd, is on an aggressive expansion drive adding new styles and exploring new markets in 2001.The Company started the production acti

