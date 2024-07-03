iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mirza International Ltd Share Price

37.47
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:38 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.7
  • Day's High38.98
  • 52 Wk High63.6
  • Prev. Close38.54
  • Day's Low37.35
  • 52 Wk Low 36.55
  • Turnover (lac)27.71
  • P/E52.09
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value34.35
  • EPS0.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)517.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mirza International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

38.7

Prev. Close

38.54

Turnover(Lac.)

27.71

Day's High

38.98

Day's Low

37.35

52 Week's High

63.6

52 Week's Low

36.55

Book Value

34.35

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

517.84

P/E

52.09

EPS

0.74

Divi. Yield

0

Mirza International Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mirza International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mirza International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.27%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 28.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mirza International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.64

27.64

27.64

24.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

442.61

427.6

406.39

613.12

Net Worth

470.25

455.24

434.03

637.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,046.82

1,260.18

972.09

935.68

yoy growth (%)

-16.93

29.63

3.89

1.07

Raw materials

-588.87

-702.82

-480.77

-503.31

As % of sales

56.25

55.77

49.45

53.79

Employee costs

-88.76

-107.59

-90.18

-70.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.46

64.39

117.84

106.94

Depreciation

-66.27

-63.38

-31.61

-29.06

Tax paid

-3.08

-16.73

-39.42

-35.2

Working capital

-87.38

-3.25

170.76

-0.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.93

29.63

3.89

1.07

Op profit growth

-32.14

-1.33

8

-5.53

EBIT growth

-53.2

-22.99

7.47

-10.03

Net profit growth

-84.51

-39.22

9.31

-8.13

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

630.4

653.01

1,399.2

1,048.93

1,261.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

630.4

653.01

1,399.2

1,048.93

1,261.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

16.1

0

0

Other Income

7.97

5.03

1.12

1.2

1.67

View Annually Results

Mirza International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mirza International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Tauseef Ahmad Mirza

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Yashvir Singh

Whole-time Director

Shahid Ahmad Mirza

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Qazi Noorul Salam

Whole-time Director

Tasneef Ahmad Mirza

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sudhindra Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Saumya Srivastava

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjay Bhalla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjiv Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harshita Nagar

Whole-time Director

Nirmal Sahijwani

Whole-time Director

Faraz Mirza

Independent Director

Subhash Sapra

Independent Director

Sabir Amin Ul Rahman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mirza International Ltd

Summary

Mirza International Limited (MIL), promoted by Irshad Mirza and Rashid A. Mirza in year 1979 is one of Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of leather footwear, apparels and accessories. The Company is engaged into manufacture of finished leather, shoe uppers, shoes and leather accessories, which tapped the Capital Market in Sep 94.Incorporated in September, 1979, the Company is also the preferred suppliers of leather footwear to leading international brands and one of the largest suppliers of finished leather to overseas markets. It manufacture and sell processed leather through in-house tannery unit. The Company has established itself as a high-quality shoes supplier catering to the premium segment of the market. It has supplied shoes to the Hush Puppies division of British Shoe Corporation and to reputed brand names, Oliver Timpson of the Oliver Group, UK; Saxone of Clarks shoes, Australia; etc. In the past it has received two export awards of council for leather export for its outstanding performance and unit value realisation among leather footwear exporters. In 1996-97, it allotted bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1 by capitalisation of share premium account. It commenced sale of footwear under its own brands Red Tape and Oakridge. Having established a national presence in the country, Red Tape, the flagship brand of Mirza Tanners Ltd, is on an aggressive expansion drive adding new styles and exploring new markets in 2001.The Company started the production acti
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mirza International Ltd share price today?

The Mirza International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mirza International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mirza International Ltd is ₹517.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mirza International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mirza International Ltd is 52.09 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mirza International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mirza International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mirza International Ltd is ₹36.55 and ₹63.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mirza International Ltd?

Mirza International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.29%, 3 Years at 32.41%, 1 Year at -18.17%, 6 Month at -18.52%, 3 Month at -12.05% and 1 Month at -2.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mirza International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mirza International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.27 %
Institutions - 0.31 %
Public - 28.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mirza International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.