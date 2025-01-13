Mirza International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.64
27.64
27.64
24.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
442.61
427.6
406.39
613.12
Net Worth
470.25
455.24
434.03
637.18
Minority Interest
Debt
19.81
26.37
49.45
139.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.65
12.36
12.35
17.65
Total Liabilities
502.71
493.97
495.83
794.38
Fixed Assets
304.43
314.75
292.68
574.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.01
14.98
9.73
2.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
3.02
Networking Capital
178.97
158.24
186.37
204.01
Inventories
131.71
124.56
129.27
426.27
Inventory Days
148.62
Sundry Debtors
80.72
80.3
106.61
79.67
Debtor Days
27.77
Other Current Assets
60.95
52.06
72
74.79
Sundry Creditors
-59.35
-60.72
-91.56
-108.91
Creditor Days
37.97
Other Current Liabilities
-35.06
-37.96
-29.95
-267.81
Cash
3.3
6
7.05
10.05
Total Assets
502.71
493.97
495.83
794.38
