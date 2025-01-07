Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,046.82
1,260.18
972.09
935.68
yoy growth (%)
-16.93
29.63
3.89
1.07
Raw materials
-588.87
-702.82
-480.77
-503.31
As % of sales
56.25
55.77
49.45
53.79
Employee costs
-88.76
-107.59
-90.18
-70.73
As % of sales
8.47
8.53
9.27
7.55
Other costs
-252.7
-278.1
-227.14
-200.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.13
22.06
23.36
21.43
Operating profit
116.49
171.67
174
161.1
OPM
11.12
13.62
17.89
17.21
Depreciation
-66.27
-63.38
-31.61
-29.06
Interest expense
-41
-45.57
-24.96
-25.93
Other income
1.24
1.67
0.41
0.83
Profit before tax
10.46
64.39
117.84
106.94
Taxes
-3.08
-16.73
-39.42
-35.2
Tax rate
-29.44
-25.98
-33.45
-32.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.37
47.66
78.42
71.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.38
47.66
78.42
71.74
yoy growth (%)
-84.51
-39.22
9.31
-8.13
NPM
0.7
3.78
8.06
7.66
