Mirza International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.15
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:42:58 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mirza International Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,046.82

1,260.18

972.09

935.68

yoy growth (%)

-16.93

29.63

3.89

1.07

Raw materials

-588.87

-702.82

-480.77

-503.31

As % of sales

56.25

55.77

49.45

53.79

Employee costs

-88.76

-107.59

-90.18

-70.73

As % of sales

8.47

8.53

9.27

7.55

Other costs

-252.7

-278.1

-227.14

-200.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.13

22.06

23.36

21.43

Operating profit

116.49

171.67

174

161.1

OPM

11.12

13.62

17.89

17.21

Depreciation

-66.27

-63.38

-31.61

-29.06

Interest expense

-41

-45.57

-24.96

-25.93

Other income

1.24

1.67

0.41

0.83

Profit before tax

10.46

64.39

117.84

106.94

Taxes

-3.08

-16.73

-39.42

-35.2

Tax rate

-29.44

-25.98

-33.45

-32.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.37

47.66

78.42

71.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.38

47.66

78.42

71.74

yoy growth (%)

-84.51

-39.22

9.31

-8.13

NPM

0.7

3.78

8.06

7.66

