iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mirza International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.76
(-4.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mirza International Ltd

Mirza Internatio FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.46

64.39

117.84

106.94

Depreciation

-66.27

-63.38

-31.61

-29.06

Tax paid

-3.08

-16.73

-39.42

-35.2

Working capital

-87.38

-3.25

170.76

-0.58

Other operating items

Operating

-146.27

-18.97

217.57

42.09

Capital expenditure

14.76

300.06

27.67

39.78

Free cash flow

-131.51

281.09

245.24

81.86

Equity raised

1,209.53

1,103.87

958.13

838.63

Investing

1.41

0.92

-3.2

3.21

Financing

-148.31

4.6

155.4

-49.05

Dividends paid

0

0

10.83

10.83

Net in cash

931.12

1,390.48

1,366.4

885.49

Mirza Internatio : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mirza International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.