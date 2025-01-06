Mirza International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.46
64.39
117.84
106.94
Depreciation
-66.27
-63.38
-31.61
-29.06
Tax paid
-3.08
-16.73
-39.42
-35.2
Working capital
-87.38
-3.25
170.76
-0.58
Other operating items
Operating
-146.27
-18.97
217.57
42.09
Capital expenditure
14.76
300.06
27.67
39.78
Free cash flow
-131.51
281.09
245.24
81.86
Equity raised
1,209.53
1,103.87
958.13
838.63
Investing
1.41
0.92
-3.2
3.21
Financing
-148.31
4.6
155.4
-49.05
Dividends paid
0
0
10.83
10.83
Net in cash
931.12
1,390.48
1,366.4
885.49
