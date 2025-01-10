To

The Members of Mirza International Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Mirza International Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No. 2 of the standalone financial statements with respect to the Scheme of Amalgamation of T N S Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd with Mirza International Ltd: The Board of Directors of the Company proposed a Scheme of Amalgamation of T N S Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd with and into Mirza International Ltd. The requisite Company Petition [being CP (CAA) 20/ALD of 2023; connected with CA (CAA) 21/ALD of 2023] has been filed with the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, Prayagraj for approval of the aforesaid Scheme of Amalgamation jointly by both the Companies. The Petition is pending with the Honble NCLT.

It may be noted that the Transferor Company-T N S Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Transferee Company-Mirza International Ltd. Hence, no new share will be issued pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation. Hence, there will not be any change in the issued share capital of Mirza International Ltd pursuant to the proposed amalgamation.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the key audit matter was addressed in the audit ERP Implementation - Our audit procedures included the following, This is the First year when Company has implemented Oracle (JDE) ERP at the corporate office level along-with all manufacturing units across by the company. Evaluated Appropriateness of and methods adopted by the management for switchover to ERP environment. We have determined this to be a key audit matter in view of volume and complexities involved in first time implementation of ERP. Alignment of accounting policies and comparing with the Companys accounting policies and estimates. Performed specific procedures to validate the transactions recorded through evaluation of the supporting documents and explanations given to us.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including disclosure relating to Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above, when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude, that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation & presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income, Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to other matter to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of the section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended; In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us : i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note No-27.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There is no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("ultimate beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries

b) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("ultimate beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries and

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to belief that the representations under sub clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. The audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Mirza International Limited, of even date on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

(i) According to the information and explanations given to us

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment in a phased manner, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its Assets. Pursuant to the Program certain Property Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deed of the Immovable properties of the company (other than Immovable properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee, disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions Prohibition Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of the Companys Inventory:

(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. The coverage and procedure of such verification adopted by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of its operation. Based on documents provided and explanation given, we noticed no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the quarterly returns and statements filed by the Company with such Bank & financial Institutions are generally in agreement with the Books of accounts of the company and no material discrepancy has been noticed.

(iii) The company has made investments in TNS Hotels and Resorts Private Limited making it its wholly owned subsidiary and granted loan to the above mentioned wholly owned subsidiary.

(a) (A) the aggregate amount of Loan granted was

1160.19 ( 316.58) Lakhs during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is

1482.82 ( 322.63) Lakhs with respect to such loans to wholly owned subsidiary.

(B) However, no loan is granted to parties other than subsidiary mentioned above.

(b ) The Terms and conditions of Investment made and loan granted are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The Schedule of repayment of Principal and payment of interest is stipulated and repayments are regular as per the terms.

(d) No amount is overdue.

(e) The repayment of Loan granted has not fallen due during the year.

(f) As mentioned in point no (iii)(c) above, the Schedule of repayment of Principal and payment of interest is stipulated, Accordingly clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

The unsecured loan granted of 1160.19 ( 316.58) Lakhs, during the year. The amount so invested and granted as Loan have been properly dealt in the Books of Accounts

(iv) The company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits nor amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, Cost records, prescribed by the Central Government in terms of provisions of Clause (1) of Section 148 of the Act, are being maintained by the company. We have however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed Statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and nothing is outstanding as at the last day of the financial year under Audit, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and any other statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as per attached list :

(viii) On the basis of our examination of the Books of Accounts & other related information, we have not come across any transaction, which is not recorded in the Books of Accounts, has been surrendered or disclosed as Income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or other lender.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) No funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under Audit, Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) No fraud is being reported by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year,

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 was required to be filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle - blower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the Ind AS.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance Activity. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has neither incurred cash losses in the current nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and based on our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; We state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report, however, this is not an assurance or guarantee that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will be discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The Company is not dealing with project other than ongoing projects, therefore, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has transferred 57.04 ( 23.52) Lakhs remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to an ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act

(xxi) There is no qualification or adverse Remark given by the respective Auditors in the Companies ("Auditors Report") Order (CARO) Reports of the Companies included in the Consolidated Financial Statements.

List of statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute

Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount as at March 31, 2023 Rs in Lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending UP Entry Tax Act 2007 Entry Tax 4.06 1999-00 Honble High Court, Allahabad UP VAT Act-2008 & CST Act-1956 VAT & CST 10.46 2008-09 Jt. Commissioner, Corporate Circle -2, Commercial Tax Department, Kanpur UP VAT Act-2008 & CST Act-1956 VAT & CST 61.33 2010-11 Jt. Commissioner, Corporate Circle – Zone 2, Commercial Tax Department, Kanpur UP VAT Act-2008 & CST Act-1956 VAT & CST 13.53 2015-16 Additional Commissioner Grade-2, Appeal-5, Commercial Tax Department, Kanpur UP VAT Act-2008 & CST Act-1956 VAT, CST 9.12 2016-17 Additional Commissioner Grade-2, Appeal-6, Commercial Tax Department, Kanpur UP VAT Act-2008 & CST Act-1956 VAT & CST 58.48 2017-18 Additional Commissioner Grade-2, Appeal-6, Commercial Tax Department, Kanpur UP Entry Tax Act 2007 Entry Tax 0.33 2017-18 Additional Commissioner Grade-2, Appeal-6, Commercial Tax Department, Kanpur UP Entry Tax Act 2007 Entry Tax 1.68 2016-17 Additional Commissioner Grade-2, Appeal-6, Commercial Tax Department, Kanpur Gujarat VAT VAT 12.86 2016-17 Kerala VAT VAT 4.91 2012-13 Deputy Commissioner Appeal-II, Ernakulam, Kerala UP GST Assessment 3655.03 2017-18 State GST Appeal-6 UP GST Missing in Sale 1133.02 2017-18 State GST Appeal-6 UP GST TRAN-1 157.20 2017-18 State GST Appeal-6 UP GST Search 666.54 2023-24 Honble High Court Allahabad Rajasthan GST GST 15.06 2017-18 Bihar GST GST 17.85 2017-18 First Appellate Authority Delhi GST GST 581.48 2018-19 Rectification Filed with GST officer Ward-206 Chhattisgarh GST GST 9.57 2018-19 Appeal to be Filed Income Tax Income Tax 79.20 2016-17 ITAT Income Tax Income Tax 46.46 2017-18 ITAT TDS TDS 736.44 2022-23 DY Comm of Income Tax (TDS)

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report on StandaloneFinancialStatementsofMirzaInternational Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Mirza International Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MIRZA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.