PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
MIRZA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve Companys Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for t Approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202428 Jul 2024
MIRZA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 5 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Companys Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
MIRZA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Further to our letter dated May 20, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 approved, inter-alia the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Auditors Reports with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results of the Company. A copy of the said results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Audit Reports are enclosed herewith in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:00 p.m. Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting Shifting of Registered Office (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Mar 202425 Jan 2024
MIRZA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 02 Mar 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results.
Board Meeting3 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
MIRZA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024)

