Mirza International Ltd Summary

Mirza International Limited (MIL), promoted by Irshad Mirza and Rashid A. Mirza in year 1979 is one of Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of leather footwear, apparels and accessories. The Company is engaged into manufacture of finished leather, shoe uppers, shoes and leather accessories, which tapped the Capital Market in Sep 94.Incorporated in September, 1979, the Company is also the preferred suppliers of leather footwear to leading international brands and one of the largest suppliers of finished leather to overseas markets. It manufacture and sell processed leather through in-house tannery unit. The Company has established itself as a high-quality shoes supplier catering to the premium segment of the market. It has supplied shoes to the Hush Puppies division of British Shoe Corporation and to reputed brand names, Oliver Timpson of the Oliver Group, UK; Saxone of Clarks shoes, Australia; etc. In the past it has received two export awards of council for leather export for its outstanding performance and unit value realisation among leather footwear exporters. In 1996-97, it allotted bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1 by capitalisation of share premium account. It commenced sale of footwear under its own brands Red Tape and Oakridge. Having established a national presence in the country, Red Tape, the flagship brand of Mirza Tanners Ltd, is on an aggressive expansion drive adding new styles and exploring new markets in 2001.The Company started the production activity at newly set up Shoe Factory at Greater Noida (Unit 6) in 2010-11. During year 2011-12, it disinvested the entire stake in Mirza (UK) Ltd.As per the Scheme of Amalgamation of Genesisfootwear Enterprises Private Limited (GEPL) with the Company sanctioned by the Honble Allahabad High Court vide its Order dated December 15, 2015, the Scheme became applicable and came into operation from Appointed Date i.e. April 01, 2015. Consequently, all the assets and liabilities of the GEPL were transferred and vested into with the Company.In 2016-17, the Company acquired entire stake of HI-LIFE FABRICATORS PRIVATE LIMITED by making it Wholly-owned subsidiary. It launched Athleisure Sports range in market using flyknit technology. It launched a new Brand BOND STREET as well.The Company acquired entire stake of MIRZA (H.K) Limited in Hong Kong and made it the wholly owned subsidiary of Company in 2018.During FY 2018-19, the total number of retail outlets reached 206. The total number of retail outlets reached nearly 222 in 2019-20. The total number of retail outlets reached to 288 in FY 2020-21. During the year 2020-21, the Company acquired 52% stake in Sen En Mirza Industrial Supply Chain LLP, thereby giving it the status of subsidiary. During FY 2020-21, Company further increased its product lines by launching new products under REDTAPE brands like travel bags, sliders, handkerchiefs, undergarments, etc.In 2022-23, following the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between RTS Fashions Private Limited, the Company and REDTAPE Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, the consolidated business of RTS Fashions Private Limited got amalgamated into and with the Company and Branded/REDTAPE Business of the Company was demerged into REDTAPE Limited as a going concern on January 1, 2022 and the Scheme became effective with the Registrar of Companies on February 25, 2023. Further, in terms of the said Demerger process, the Company has allotted 1,78,95,900 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each aggregating Rs 3,57,91,800 on February 27, 2023 to the shareholders of RTS Fashions Private Limited. Due to merger of RTS Fashion Pvt Limited, Its Subsidiary RTS Fashion Limited Dubai and its step 2 subsidiary Mirza (UK) Limited became subsidiary of the Company. In addition to above, the Company d has acquired 100% equity of T N S Hotels and Resorts Private Limited to make it wholly owned subsidiary in 2023.