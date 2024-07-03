iifl-logo-icon 1
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Share Price

601.35
(-1.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:29:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open612.3
  • Day's High612.5
  • 52 Wk High700
  • Prev. Close609.05
  • Day's Low601.35
  • 52 Wk Low 455
  • Turnover (lac)20.51
  • P/E19.48
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value214.75
  • EPS31.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,643.09
  • Div. Yield0.49
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

612.3

Prev. Close

609.05

Turnover(Lac.)

20.51

Day's High

612.5

Day's Low

601.35

52 Week's High

700

52 Week's Low

455

Book Value

214.75

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,643.09

P/E

19.48

EPS

31.26

Divi. Yield

0.49

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:55 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.59%

Non-Promoter- 6.42%

Institutions: 6.42%

Non-Institutions: 34.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.98

21.98

22.29

22.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

845.77

735.59

686.81

613.13

Net Worth

867.75

757.57

709.1

635.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

630.95

500.8

516.46

573.43

yoy growth (%)

25.98

-3.03

-9.93

3.84

Raw materials

-395.54

-280.64

-305.95

-351.62

As % of sales

62.68

56.03

59.23

61.31

Employee costs

-38.61

-33.7

-32.38

-28.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

111.22

118.18

105.86

130.13

Depreciation

-20.43

-18.4

-18.41

-18.01

Tax paid

-26.88

-29.14

-25.21

-42.96

Working capital

90

35.98

30.78

10.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.98

-3.03

-9.93

3.84

Op profit growth

-5.67

12.68

-16.19

-12.09

EBIT growth

-6.66

13.09

-17.89

-7.21

Net profit growth

-5.27

10.41

-7.48

-7.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

802.98

775.63

656.46

512.71

528

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

802.98

775.63

656.46

512.71

528

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.85

17.74

20.36

19.87

19.81

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

Suresh Kumar Poddar

Executive Director

Arun Kumar Bagaria

Independent Director

Arvind Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Ratan Kumar Roongta

Independent Director

Shyam Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pawan Kumar Kumawat

Independent Director

Nivedita Sarda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

Summary

Mayur Uniquoters Limited (MUL) was incorporated in September, 1992. The Company is promoted by the Mayur Group with three manufacturing units at Jaipur. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of coated textile fabrics, artificial leather and PVC Vinyl, which are widely used in different segments such as footwear, furnishings, automotive OEMs, automotive replacement market, and automotive exports.Mayur, has the largest capacity for manufacturing of synthetic leather in domestic organized segment with capacity of annual production of 48.60 Million linear meters of PVC coated fabric and 5.00 Million Linear meter of PU coated fabric. The Company manufactures more than 400 variants of artificial leather from PVC polymer which finds application in footwear (shoes/sandals insole and uppers), automotive (seat upholstery and inner linings), furniture & fashion items (apparel) and leather goods.Mayur, has a diversified clientele across various industries and caters to the synthetic leather requirements of reputed players like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Chrysler, Ford, Hyundai, MG, KIA, Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra, ISUZU, Suzuki, Honda, Renualt, Skoda/Volkswagen, Stellantis, Hero, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, TVS, Piaggio, Sonalika Tractor, Lear, TS Tech Sun, Bharat Seat, Krishna Maruti, Sharda Motors, S.I. Interpact Group, Swaraj Auto, Polor Auto etc. among automotives and Bata, Paragon, Lancer, Action, Relaxo, VKC Group etc. among footwear segment. Ma
Company FAQs

What is the Mayur Uniquoters Ltd share price today?

The Mayur Uniquoters Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹601.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd is ₹2643.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd is 19.48 and 3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mayur Uniquoters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd is ₹455 and ₹700 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd?

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.82%, 3 Years at 3.63%, 1 Year at 5.32%, 6 Month at -5.56%, 3 Month at 3.19% and 1 Month at 3.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.59 %
Institutions - 6.36 %
Public - 35.05 %

