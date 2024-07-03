Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLeather
Open₹612.3
Prev. Close₹609.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.51
Day's High₹612.5
Day's Low₹601.35
52 Week's High₹700
52 Week's Low₹455
Book Value₹214.75
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,643.09
P/E19.48
EPS31.26
Divi. Yield0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.98
21.98
22.29
22.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
845.77
735.59
686.81
613.13
Net Worth
867.75
757.57
709.1
635.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
630.95
500.8
516.46
573.43
yoy growth (%)
25.98
-3.03
-9.93
3.84
Raw materials
-395.54
-280.64
-305.95
-351.62
As % of sales
62.68
56.03
59.23
61.31
Employee costs
-38.61
-33.7
-32.38
-28.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
111.22
118.18
105.86
130.13
Depreciation
-20.43
-18.4
-18.41
-18.01
Tax paid
-26.88
-29.14
-25.21
-42.96
Working capital
90
35.98
30.78
10.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.98
-3.03
-9.93
3.84
Op profit growth
-5.67
12.68
-16.19
-12.09
EBIT growth
-6.66
13.09
-17.89
-7.21
Net profit growth
-5.27
10.41
-7.48
-7.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
802.98
775.63
656.46
512.71
528
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
802.98
775.63
656.46
512.71
528
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.85
17.74
20.36
19.87
19.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Suresh Kumar Poddar
Executive Director
Arun Kumar Bagaria
Independent Director
Arvind Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Ratan Kumar Roongta
Independent Director
Shyam Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pawan Kumar Kumawat
Independent Director
Nivedita Sarda
Summary
Mayur Uniquoters Limited (MUL) was incorporated in September, 1992. The Company is promoted by the Mayur Group with three manufacturing units at Jaipur. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of coated textile fabrics, artificial leather and PVC Vinyl, which are widely used in different segments such as footwear, furnishings, automotive OEMs, automotive replacement market, and automotive exports.Mayur, has the largest capacity for manufacturing of synthetic leather in domestic organized segment with capacity of annual production of 48.60 Million linear meters of PVC coated fabric and 5.00 Million Linear meter of PU coated fabric. The Company manufactures more than 400 variants of artificial leather from PVC polymer which finds application in footwear (shoes/sandals insole and uppers), automotive (seat upholstery and inner linings), furniture & fashion items (apparel) and leather goods.Mayur, has a diversified clientele across various industries and caters to the synthetic leather requirements of reputed players like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Chrysler, Ford, Hyundai, MG, KIA, Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra, ISUZU, Suzuki, Honda, Renualt, Skoda/Volkswagen, Stellantis, Hero, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, TVS, Piaggio, Sonalika Tractor, Lear, TS Tech Sun, Bharat Seat, Krishna Maruti, Sharda Motors, S.I. Interpact Group, Swaraj Auto, Polor Auto etc. among automotives and Bata, Paragon, Lancer, Action, Relaxo, VKC Group etc. among footwear segment. Ma
The Mayur Uniquoters Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹601.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd is ₹2643.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd is 19.48 and 3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mayur Uniquoters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd is ₹455 and ₹700 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.82%, 3 Years at 3.63%, 1 Year at 5.32%, 6 Month at -5.56%, 3 Month at 3.19% and 1 Month at 3.61%.
