Summary

Mayur Uniquoters Limited (MUL) was incorporated in September, 1992. The Company is promoted by the Mayur Group with three manufacturing units at Jaipur. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of coated textile fabrics, artificial leather and PVC Vinyl, which are widely used in different segments such as footwear, furnishings, automotive OEMs, automotive replacement market, and automotive exports.Mayur, has the largest capacity for manufacturing of synthetic leather in domestic organized segment with capacity of annual production of 48.60 Million linear meters of PVC coated fabric and 5.00 Million Linear meter of PU coated fabric. The Company manufactures more than 400 variants of artificial leather from PVC polymer which finds application in footwear (shoes/sandals insole and uppers), automotive (seat upholstery and inner linings), furniture & fashion items (apparel) and leather goods.Mayur, has a diversified clientele across various industries and caters to the synthetic leather requirements of reputed players like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Chrysler, Ford, Hyundai, MG, KIA, Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra, ISUZU, Suzuki, Honda, Renualt, Skoda/Volkswagen, Stellantis, Hero, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, TVS, Piaggio, Sonalika Tractor, Lear, TS Tech Sun, Bharat Seat, Krishna Maruti, Sharda Motors, S.I. Interpact Group, Swaraj Auto, Polor Auto etc. among automotives and Bata, Paragon, Lancer, Action, Relaxo, VKC Group etc. among footwear segment. Ma

