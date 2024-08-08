AGM 14/09/2024 The Company has fixed Friday, 23 rd day of August, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, if approved at the 31 st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Saturday, August 24, 2024 to Monday, August 26, 2024 (both days inclusive). The dividend, as recommended by the Board, if approved at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting, subject to deduction of tax at source as follows: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Proceeding of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report on the resolutions passed at the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024)