Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
582.09
582.39
494.61
334.36
396.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
582.09
582.39
494.61
334.36
396.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.16
15.91
12.43
14.77
13.7
Total Income
607.25
598.3
507.04
349.13
410.59
Total Expenditure
464.56
478.92
399.06
261.61
325.55
PBIDT
142.69
119.39
107.98
87.51
85.04
Interest
1.92
1.48
1.86
1.48
0.88
PBDT
140.77
117.91
106.12
86.03
84.15
Depreciation
21.88
15.51
15.5
13.35
13.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
28.02
22.14
21.83
14.8
18.54
Deferred Tax
0.61
-0.56
-0.65
2.8
-2.74
Reported Profit After Tax
90.25
80.82
69.44
55.09
54.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
90.25
80.82
69.44
55.09
54.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
90.25
80.82
69.44
55.09
54.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.54
18.37
15.58
12.15
12.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.98
21.98
22.29
22.66
22.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.51
20.5
21.83
26.17
21.42
PBDTM(%)
24.18
20.24
21.45
25.72
21.2
PATM(%)
15.5
13.87
14.03
16.47
13.84
