|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
630.95
500.8
516.46
573.43
yoy growth (%)
25.98
-3.03
-9.93
3.84
Raw materials
-395.54
-280.64
-305.95
-351.62
As % of sales
62.68
56.03
59.23
61.31
Employee costs
-38.61
-33.7
-32.38
-28.95
As % of sales
6.11
6.73
6.27
5.04
Other costs
-83.19
-66.02
-71.25
-65.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.18
13.18
13.79
11.39
Operating profit
113.6
120.43
106.87
127.51
OPM
18
24.04
20.69
22.23
Depreciation
-20.43
-18.4
-18.41
-18.01
Interest expense
-2.27
-3.42
-1.66
-0.83
Other income
20.34
19.58
19.07
21.46
Profit before tax
111.22
118.18
105.86
130.13
Taxes
-26.88
-29.14
-25.21
-42.96
Tax rate
-24.17
-24.66
-23.82
-33.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
84.33
89.03
80.64
87.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
84.33
89.03
80.64
87.16
yoy growth (%)
-5.27
10.41
-7.48
-7.36
NPM
13.36
17.77
15.61
15.2
