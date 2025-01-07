iifl-logo-icon 1
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

597.9
(1.32%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

630.95

500.8

516.46

573.43

yoy growth (%)

25.98

-3.03

-9.93

3.84

Raw materials

-395.54

-280.64

-305.95

-351.62

As % of sales

62.68

56.03

59.23

61.31

Employee costs

-38.61

-33.7

-32.38

-28.95

As % of sales

6.11

6.73

6.27

5.04

Other costs

-83.19

-66.02

-71.25

-65.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.18

13.18

13.79

11.39

Operating profit

113.6

120.43

106.87

127.51

OPM

18

24.04

20.69

22.23

Depreciation

-20.43

-18.4

-18.41

-18.01

Interest expense

-2.27

-3.42

-1.66

-0.83

Other income

20.34

19.58

19.07

21.46

Profit before tax

111.22

118.18

105.86

130.13

Taxes

-26.88

-29.14

-25.21

-42.96

Tax rate

-24.17

-24.66

-23.82

-33.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

84.33

89.03

80.64

87.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

84.33

89.03

80.64

87.16

yoy growth (%)

-5.27

10.41

-7.48

-7.36

NPM

13.36

17.77

15.61

15.2

