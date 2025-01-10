Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.98
21.98
22.29
22.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
845.77
735.59
686.81
613.13
Net Worth
867.75
757.57
709.1
635.42
Minority Interest
Debt
15.18
25.11
30.46
40.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.52
8.98
7.63
7.51
Total Liabilities
893.45
791.66
747.19
683.61
Fixed Assets
232.66
242.5
231.46
209.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
197.51
143.6
160.5
212.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.61
3.63
3.26
3.21
Networking Capital
421.37
344.91
325
239.74
Inventories
153.68
177.9
183.09
126.82
Inventory Days
105.91
92.42
Sundry Debtors
234.68
194.52
156.22
155.56
Debtor Days
90.37
113.37
Other Current Assets
105.96
58.15
62.12
46.35
Sundry Creditors
-55.88
-75.1
-59.76
-66.56
Creditor Days
34.57
48.51
Other Current Liabilities
-17.07
-10.56
-16.67
-22.43
Cash
37.3
57.03
26.98
19.42
Total Assets
893.45
791.67
747.2
683.6
