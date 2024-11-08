MAYUR UNIQUOTERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 3. Proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company including matters related / incidental thereto. Board approved :- 1. Approved the closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Saturday, the August 24, 2024 to Monday, the August 26, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of declaration of Dividend at 31 st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2. Approved the Notice for convening the 31 st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 11:00 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 3. Buyback n continuance to our intimation dated August 01, 2024, it hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 08, 2024, has approved buyback of 5,00,000 (Five Lakhs) fully paid equity shares of Rs. 5/- each (Equity Share) representing upto 1.14% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company at a price of Rs. 800/- per Equity Share payable in cash (Buyback Price), for an aggregate amount of not exceeding Rs. 40,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Crores) (Buyback Size) (excluding expenses incurred or to be incurred for the Buyback such as Securities and Exchange Board of India Fees, Stock Exchange(s) fees, advisors/legal fees, public announcement publication expenses, printing and dispatch expenses, brokerage, applicable taxes such as buyback taxes, securities transaction tax, goods and service tax, stamp duty and other incidental and related expenses (Transaction Cost), representing 4.62% and 4.57% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium) as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2024 respectively (hereinafter referred to as the Buyback) from the shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route in accordance and consonance with the provisions contained in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (Buyback Regulations) (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment of the Companies Act, 2013 or Buyback Regulation). The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other statutory details will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations. 2. The buyback is proposed to be made from all of the equity shareholders/beneficial owners of the Company, including the promoters and members of the promoter group of the Company (as defined under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011), who hold Equity Shares as of the record date (as mentioned below), on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, in accordance with the provisions contained in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (Buyback Regulations) and the Companies Act, 2013, as amended and rules made thereunder; 3. The Board has formed a Buyback Committee (the Buyback Committee) and has delegated its powers to the Buyback Committee to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, expedient, usual or proper in connection with the Buyback. 4. Friday, August 23, 2024 (Record Date) as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the buyback, in accordance with Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations and Regulation 9(i) of the Buyback Regulations. 5. In terms of Regulation 5(via) of the Buyback Regulations, the Board / Buyback Committee may, till 1 (one) working day prior to the Record Date, increase the Buyback price and decrease the number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back, such that there is no change in the Buyback Size. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.08.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Result as on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)