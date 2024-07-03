Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Summary

Mayur Uniquoters Limited (MUL) was incorporated in September, 1992. The Company is promoted by the Mayur Group with three manufacturing units at Jaipur. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of coated textile fabrics, artificial leather and PVC Vinyl, which are widely used in different segments such as footwear, furnishings, automotive OEMs, automotive replacement market, and automotive exports.Mayur, has the largest capacity for manufacturing of synthetic leather in domestic organized segment with capacity of annual production of 48.60 Million linear meters of PVC coated fabric and 5.00 Million Linear meter of PU coated fabric. The Company manufactures more than 400 variants of artificial leather from PVC polymer which finds application in footwear (shoes/sandals insole and uppers), automotive (seat upholstery and inner linings), furniture & fashion items (apparel) and leather goods.Mayur, has a diversified clientele across various industries and caters to the synthetic leather requirements of reputed players like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Chrysler, Ford, Hyundai, MG, KIA, Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra, ISUZU, Suzuki, Honda, Renualt, Skoda/Volkswagen, Stellantis, Hero, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, TVS, Piaggio, Sonalika Tractor, Lear, TS Tech Sun, Bharat Seat, Krishna Maruti, Sharda Motors, S.I. Interpact Group, Swaraj Auto, Polor Auto etc. among automotives and Bata, Paragon, Lancer, Action, Relaxo, VKC Group etc. among footwear segment. Mayur is also exporting to automotive OEM i.e. Mercedes Benz and BMW in the European market. It is also into the retail furnishing business under the brand name TEXTURE AND HUES to serve the retail customer through the wholly owned subsidiary company Mayur Tecfab Private Limited In August 1994, the Company commenced commercial production of PU/PVC synthetic leather (inst. cap. : six mln linear mtr pa) at Jaitpura, Rajasthan. Its manufacturing unit has plant and machinery imported from Italy. It is also setting up a pilot plant from Italy for R&D development to upgrade finished products and to meet various requirements.The companys product finds application in shoes, garments, luggage, sports goods and upholstery, and is used as a substitute for real/natural leather. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.94.During the year 1999-2000, the company has explored new markets viz. Sri Lanka, Mauritius and South Africa and has also focused special efforts in automotive segments resulting in acceptance of companys products by some leading companies in the industry.During year 2004-05, Company had installed new coating line having production capacity of 36 lacs L. Mtrs. Per annum, which increased overall production capacity by 60%. The knitted fabric unit commenced production in Sep 12. The Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the name of Mayur Uniquoters Corp. in Texas, USA and started operations to grease the wheels of exports business in USA in financial year 2015-16. During financial year 2018-2019, Mayur Uniquoters Corp.,Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Mayur Uniquoters Limited made investment in 4,50,000 shares i.e. 68.18% of Futura Textiles Inc on March 25, 2019. Hence, Futura Textile Inc. became Step Down Subsidiary of Mayur Uniquoters Limited. Mayur Uniquoters Corp Inc made investment of $2,10,000 in Futura Textiles Inc, making it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in 2020-21.