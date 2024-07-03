SectorLeather
Open₹491.9
Prev. Close₹491.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.92
Day's High₹491.9
Day's Low₹473.3
52 Week's High₹569.6
52 Week's Low₹243.65
Book Value₹125.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)813.23
P/E52.51
EPS9.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.04
17.04
17.04
17.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
192.03
181.13
171.96
169.34
Net Worth
209.07
198.17
189
186.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
458.06
652.05
602.35
545.55
yoy growth (%)
-29.75
8.25
10.41
9.76
Raw materials
-213.9
-341.49
-306.79
-286.76
As % of sales
46.69
52.37
50.93
52.56
Employee costs
-72.94
-90.27
-83.75
-76.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.89
13.38
13.61
11.55
Depreciation
-34.41
-33.49
-13.46
-13.45
Tax paid
-2.11
-6.81
-6.62
-4.29
Working capital
-21.49
30.66
13.41
-2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.75
8.25
10.41
9.76
Op profit growth
-15.55
46.5
3.01
1.85
EBIT growth
-37.52
-2.52
4.63
2.9
Net profit growth
-97.71
60.71
3.66
0.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
497.39
454.17
546.46
500.6
378.07
Excise Duty
0
0
22.57
17.11
15.21
Net Sales
497.39
454.17
523.89
483.48
362.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
1.8
0.4
1.74
Other Income
0.47
0.34
0.48
0.34
0.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Shammi Bansal
Executive Director
Sunil Bansal
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Munish Kakra
Executive Director & CEO
Adish Kumar Gupta
Executive Director
Ashok Kumar
Independent Director
Aditya Khemka
Independent Director
Sujata
Independent Director
Gautam Baid
Executive Director
Anupam Bansal
Independent Director
Anand Das Mundhra
Independent Director
Piyush Dixit
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Liberty Shoes Ltd
Summary
Liberty Shoes (LSL), incorporated in Sep.86 as a public limited company, engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling leather & non-leather shoes, leather shoe uppers and leather garments through retail, e-commerce and wholesale network. In 1991, LSL set up a joint venture to manufacture shoes, which discontinued its operations in December, 1995.LSL has floated its maiden public issue at a premium of Rs. 89 to part-finance the project to manufacture facility for 6 lac pairs of leather shoes and 9.6 lac pairs of non-leather shoes. The company has commenced commercial production of non-leather shoes in Dec.93.LSL has well established network of retail stores, and markets its products under the well known brand Liberty. LSL serves all major segments of the footwear market, its product range consists of Gliders and Coolers range of footwears under Casual Footwear segment, GeoSport in Sports shoes. The company brand stable also includes Force-10, Senorita and A-ha range of products. The Liberty brand of LSL holds 32% market shares in the leather footware catogery. The company has upgraded its manufacturing facilities to manufacture high-quality speciality sport shoes of international standard. Beside this the company intends to open its premier mega leather goods stores of international standard in the major cities of India. LSL entered into an marketing arrangement with renowned distribution company Delta International Schuhmode, which paves way for LSL to export shoes to
Read More
The Liberty Shoes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹477.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Liberty Shoes Ltd is ₹813.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Liberty Shoes Ltd is 52.51 and 3.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Liberty Shoes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Liberty Shoes Ltd is ₹243.65 and ₹569.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Liberty Shoes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.15%, 3 Years at 46.94%, 1 Year at 74.31%, 6 Month at 20.74%, 3 Month at -3.85% and 1 Month at -1.58%.
