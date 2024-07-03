iifl-logo-icon 1
Liberty Shoes Ltd Share Price

477.25
(-2.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:45 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open491.9
  • Day's High491.9
  • 52 Wk High569.6
  • Prev. Close491.9
  • Day's Low473.3
  • 52 Wk Low 243.65
  • Turnover (lac)25.92
  • P/E52.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value125.97
  • EPS9.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)813.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Liberty Shoes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

491.9

Prev. Close

491.9

Turnover(Lac.)

25.92

Day's High

491.9

Day's Low

473.3

52 Week's High

569.6

52 Week's Low

243.65

Book Value

125.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

813.23

P/E

52.51

EPS

9.37

Divi. Yield

0

Liberty Shoes Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Liberty Shoes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Liberty Shoes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.56%

Institutions: 0.56%

Non-Institutions: 41.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Liberty Shoes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.04

17.04

17.04

17.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

192.03

181.13

171.96

169.34

Net Worth

209.07

198.17

189

186.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

458.06

652.05

602.35

545.55

yoy growth (%)

-29.75

8.25

10.41

9.76

Raw materials

-213.9

-341.49

-306.79

-286.76

As % of sales

46.69

52.37

50.93

52.56

Employee costs

-72.94

-90.27

-83.75

-76.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.89

13.38

13.61

11.55

Depreciation

-34.41

-33.49

-13.46

-13.45

Tax paid

-2.11

-6.81

-6.62

-4.29

Working capital

-21.49

30.66

13.41

-2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.75

8.25

10.41

9.76

Op profit growth

-15.55

46.5

3.01

1.85

EBIT growth

-37.52

-2.52

4.63

2.9

Net profit growth

-97.71

60.71

3.66

0.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

497.39

454.17

546.46

500.6

378.07

Excise Duty

0

0

22.57

17.11

15.21

Net Sales

497.39

454.17

523.89

483.48

362.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.8

0.4

1.74

Other Income

0.47

0.34

0.48

0.34

0.23

Liberty Shoes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Liberty Shoes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Shammi Bansal

Executive Director

Sunil Bansal

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Munish Kakra

Executive Director & CEO

Adish Kumar Gupta

Executive Director

Ashok Kumar

Independent Director

Aditya Khemka

Independent Director

Sujata

Independent Director

Gautam Baid

Executive Director

Anupam Bansal

Independent Director

Anand Das Mundhra

Independent Director

Piyush Dixit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Liberty Shoes Ltd

Summary

Liberty Shoes (LSL), incorporated in Sep.86 as a public limited company, engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling leather & non-leather shoes, leather shoe uppers and leather garments through retail, e-commerce and wholesale network. In 1991, LSL set up a joint venture to manufacture shoes, which discontinued its operations in December, 1995.LSL has floated its maiden public issue at a premium of Rs. 89 to part-finance the project to manufacture facility for 6 lac pairs of leather shoes and 9.6 lac pairs of non-leather shoes. The company has commenced commercial production of non-leather shoes in Dec.93.LSL has well established network of retail stores, and markets its products under the well known brand Liberty. LSL serves all major segments of the footwear market, its product range consists of Gliders and Coolers range of footwears under Casual Footwear segment, GeoSport in Sports shoes. The company brand stable also includes Force-10, Senorita and A-ha range of products. The Liberty brand of LSL holds 32% market shares in the leather footware catogery. The company has upgraded its manufacturing facilities to manufacture high-quality speciality sport shoes of international standard. Beside this the company intends to open its premier mega leather goods stores of international standard in the major cities of India. LSL entered into an marketing arrangement with renowned distribution company Delta International Schuhmode, which paves way for LSL to export shoes to
Company FAQs

What is the Liberty Shoes Ltd share price today?

The Liberty Shoes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹477.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Liberty Shoes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Liberty Shoes Ltd is ₹813.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Liberty Shoes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Liberty Shoes Ltd is 52.51 and 3.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Liberty Shoes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Liberty Shoes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Liberty Shoes Ltd is ₹243.65 and ₹569.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Liberty Shoes Ltd?

Liberty Shoes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.15%, 3 Years at 46.94%, 1 Year at 74.31%, 6 Month at 20.74%, 3 Month at -3.85% and 1 Month at -1.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Liberty Shoes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Liberty Shoes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.36 %
Institutions - 0.56 %
Public - 41.08 %

