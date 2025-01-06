Liberty Shoes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.89
13.38
13.61
11.55
Depreciation
-34.41
-33.49
-13.46
-13.45
Tax paid
-2.11
-6.81
-6.62
-4.29
Working capital
-21.49
30.66
13.41
-2
Other operating items
Operating
-55.12
3.73
6.93
-8.2
Capital expenditure
4.66
117.93
6.03
8.88
Free cash flow
-50.46
121.66
12.96
0.67
Equity raised
338.18
316.2
302.51
289.31
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-26.94
15.4
10.3
-7.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
260.78
453.27
325.77
282.81
