iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Liberty Shoes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

489.35
(-0.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Liberty Shoes Ltd

Liberty Shoes FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.89

13.38

13.61

11.55

Depreciation

-34.41

-33.49

-13.46

-13.45

Tax paid

-2.11

-6.81

-6.62

-4.29

Working capital

-21.49

30.66

13.41

-2

Other operating items

Operating

-55.12

3.73

6.93

-8.2

Capital expenditure

4.66

117.93

6.03

8.88

Free cash flow

-50.46

121.66

12.96

0.67

Equity raised

338.18

316.2

302.51

289.31

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-26.94

15.4

10.3

-7.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

260.78

453.27

325.77

282.81

Liberty Shoes : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Liberty Shoes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.