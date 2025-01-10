Liberty Shoes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.04
17.04
17.04
17.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
192.03
181.13
171.96
169.34
Net Worth
209.07
198.17
189
186.38
Minority Interest
Debt
147.31
160.15
125.06
97.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
356.38
358.32
314.06
283.61
Fixed Assets
164.56
160.3
136.35
153.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
185.29
194.42
174.28
121.52
Inventories
158.41
194.28
167.95
203.51
Inventory Days
162.16
Sundry Debtors
97.79
87.47
96.08
108.59
Debtor Days
86.52
Other Current Assets
36.5
25.03
28.01
43.21
Sundry Creditors
-66.83
-75.56
-79.39
-125.26
Creditor Days
99.81
Other Current Liabilities
-40.58
-36.8
-38.37
-108.53
Cash
6.51
3.62
3.42
7.26
Total Assets
356.36
358.34
314.05
283.6
