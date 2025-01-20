iifl-logo-icon 1
Liberty Shoes Ltd Key Ratios

468.55
(-0.48%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.51

-13.6

8.63

33.67

Op profit growth

-8.36

-1.44

6.26

36.22

EBIT growth

-11.93

-5.83

4.45

51.86

Net profit growth

-36.44

-40.58

27.53

146.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.91

9.45

8.29

8.47

EBIT margin

5.27

6.56

6.01

6.26

Net profit margin

1.28

2.21

3.21

2.74

RoCE

8.75

10.24

11.52

11.73

RoNW

1

1.66

2.98

2.41

RoA

0.53

0.86

1.54

1.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.75

5.9

9.62

7.53

Dividend per share

0

0

1.5

1.5

Cash EPS

-4.22

-2.02

2.64

1.29

Book value per share

95.19

91.49

85.45

81.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

46.42

24.06

25.73

19.74

P/CEPS

-41.18

-70.28

93.78

114.95

P/B

1.82

1.55

2.89

1.83

EV/EBIDTA

10.83

8.53

12.58

8.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

18.2

22.53

Tax payout

-34.69

-16.22

13.23

-5.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

79.12

84.5

80.01

73.49

Inventory days

111.99

114.23

88.73

84.33

Creditor days

-66.74

-73.06

-65.5

-62.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.65

-1.81

-1.96

-1.88

Net debt / equity

0.83

0.81

0.9

0.79

Net debt / op. profit

3.42

2.96

3.04

2.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-48.41

-46.64

-51.92

-52.35

Employee costs

-14.92

-14.21

-11.95

-11.58

Other costs

-28.74

-29.68

-27.82

-27.58

