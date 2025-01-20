Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.51
-13.6
8.63
33.67
Op profit growth
-8.36
-1.44
6.26
36.22
EBIT growth
-11.93
-5.83
4.45
51.86
Net profit growth
-36.44
-40.58
27.53
146.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.91
9.45
8.29
8.47
EBIT margin
5.27
6.56
6.01
6.26
Net profit margin
1.28
2.21
3.21
2.74
RoCE
8.75
10.24
11.52
11.73
RoNW
1
1.66
2.98
2.41
RoA
0.53
0.86
1.54
1.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.75
5.9
9.62
7.53
Dividend per share
0
0
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
-4.22
-2.02
2.64
1.29
Book value per share
95.19
91.49
85.45
81.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
46.42
24.06
25.73
19.74
P/CEPS
-41.18
-70.28
93.78
114.95
P/B
1.82
1.55
2.89
1.83
EV/EBIDTA
10.83
8.53
12.58
8.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
18.2
22.53
Tax payout
-34.69
-16.22
13.23
-5.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
79.12
84.5
80.01
73.49
Inventory days
111.99
114.23
88.73
84.33
Creditor days
-66.74
-73.06
-65.5
-62.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.65
-1.81
-1.96
-1.88
Net debt / equity
0.83
0.81
0.9
0.79
Net debt / op. profit
3.42
2.96
3.04
2.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-48.41
-46.64
-51.92
-52.35
Employee costs
-14.92
-14.21
-11.95
-11.58
Other costs
-28.74
-29.68
-27.82
-27.58
