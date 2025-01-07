Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
458.06
652.05
602.35
545.55
yoy growth (%)
-29.75
8.25
10.41
9.76
Raw materials
-213.9
-341.49
-306.79
-286.76
As % of sales
46.69
52.37
50.93
52.56
Employee costs
-72.94
-90.27
-83.75
-76.79
As % of sales
15.92
13.84
13.9
14.07
Other costs
-119.92
-159.54
-170.34
-141.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.18
24.46
28.27
25.98
Operating profit
51.29
60.74
41.45
40.24
OPM
11.19
9.31
6.88
7.37
Depreciation
-34.41
-33.49
-13.46
-13.45
Interest expense
-14.4
-14.31
-14.8
-15.6
Other income
0.43
0.45
0.42
0.37
Profit before tax
2.89
13.38
13.61
11.55
Taxes
-2.11
-6.81
-6.62
-4.29
Tax rate
-72.9
-50.92
-48.65
-37.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.78
6.56
6.98
7.25
Exceptional items
-0.53
4.42
-0.14
-0.65
Net profit
0.25
10.99
6.84
6.6
yoy growth (%)
-97.71
60.71
3.66
0.94
NPM
0.05
1.68
1.13
1.2
