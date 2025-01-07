iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Liberty Shoes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

509.25
(4.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Liberty Shoes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

458.06

652.05

602.35

545.55

yoy growth (%)

-29.75

8.25

10.41

9.76

Raw materials

-213.9

-341.49

-306.79

-286.76

As % of sales

46.69

52.37

50.93

52.56

Employee costs

-72.94

-90.27

-83.75

-76.79

As % of sales

15.92

13.84

13.9

14.07

Other costs

-119.92

-159.54

-170.34

-141.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.18

24.46

28.27

25.98

Operating profit

51.29

60.74

41.45

40.24

OPM

11.19

9.31

6.88

7.37

Depreciation

-34.41

-33.49

-13.46

-13.45

Interest expense

-14.4

-14.31

-14.8

-15.6

Other income

0.43

0.45

0.42

0.37

Profit before tax

2.89

13.38

13.61

11.55

Taxes

-2.11

-6.81

-6.62

-4.29

Tax rate

-72.9

-50.92

-48.65

-37.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.78

6.56

6.98

7.25

Exceptional items

-0.53

4.42

-0.14

-0.65

Net profit

0.25

10.99

6.84

6.6

yoy growth (%)

-97.71

60.71

3.66

0.94

NPM

0.05

1.68

1.13

1.2

Liberty Shoes : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Liberty Shoes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.