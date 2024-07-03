Liberty Shoes Ltd Summary

Liberty Shoes (LSL), incorporated in Sep.86 as a public limited company, engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling leather & non-leather shoes, leather shoe uppers and leather garments through retail, e-commerce and wholesale network. In 1991, LSL set up a joint venture to manufacture shoes, which discontinued its operations in December, 1995.LSL has floated its maiden public issue at a premium of Rs. 89 to part-finance the project to manufacture facility for 6 lac pairs of leather shoes and 9.6 lac pairs of non-leather shoes. The company has commenced commercial production of non-leather shoes in Dec.93.LSL has well established network of retail stores, and markets its products under the well known brand Liberty. LSL serves all major segments of the footwear market, its product range consists of Gliders and Coolers range of footwears under Casual Footwear segment, GeoSport in Sports shoes. The company brand stable also includes Force-10, Senorita and A-ha range of products. The Liberty brand of LSL holds 32% market shares in the leather footware catogery. The company has upgraded its manufacturing facilities to manufacture high-quality speciality sport shoes of international standard. Beside this the company intends to open its premier mega leather goods stores of international standard in the major cities of India. LSL entered into an marketing arrangement with renowned distribution company Delta International Schuhmode, which paves way for LSL to export shoes to Germany.Even though the company was awarded A1+(meaning highest safety) rating for its commercial paper in 1999-2000 by ICRA, the company has not issued any commercial paper in FY2000-2001.In 2000-01 the company has completed the first phase of the SAP implementation project. and the second phase is expected to be completed during the current year. The company haas also implemented a backward integration project for manufacturing EVA co-polymers at Libertypuram in Haryana. EVA being the import substitution product, the company can save foreign exchange.The Company completed first year of its restructured operations after taking over the business of manufacturing and sale of footwear of two group partnership firms, namely, M/s Liberty Enterprises and M/s Liberty Group Marketing Division during 2003-04. The Company commenced the commercial operations of its new manufacturing facilities at Uttranchal, effective from 27 June, 2004. The Company incorporated a subsidiary under the name Liberty Retail Revolutions Ltd. in 2004. It opened there first store on 2nd April, 2004 in Mumbai. The Company strengthened its front-end by widening its Revolutions retail presence, setting up of a joint venture with Pantaloon in the area of footwear retail and the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary at UAE to promote its global operations during 2005-06. To expand its retail network across the world, especially in the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and East and West Europe, the Company floated its first wholly owned subsidiary with the name of Liberty Foot Fashion (UAE) LLC in the UAE in May, 2006. Further, it set up a joint venture with Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd, a retail behemoth, under the name of Foot Mart Retail India Limited (FMRIL) to exploit opportunities in Indias organised retail for footwear and other related accessories.During 2006-07, the Company expanded 3 new shoes manufacturing plants resulting the shoes capacity of 106 lacs pairs. During 2018-19, the Company diversified its product category by adding fine fragrance perfumes and after shave lotions resulting the launching of 12 variants under the brand Liberty. Further, it introduced new range of premium casual footwear with novel identity of LEAP7X in 2022-23.