Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

LIBERTY SHOES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Liberty Shoes Ltd. Outcome of Board Meeting and Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

LIBERTY SHOES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Liberty Shoes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 09, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

LIBERTY SHOES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024