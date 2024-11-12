|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|LIBERTY SHOES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Liberty Shoes Ltd. Outcome of Board Meeting and Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|LIBERTY SHOES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Liberty Shoes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 09, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|LIBERTY SHOES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|LIBERTY SHOES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting -Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.