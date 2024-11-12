iifl-logo-icon 1
Liberty Shoes Ltd Board Meeting

471.15
(3.87%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Liberty Shoes CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
LIBERTY SHOES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Liberty Shoes Ltd. Outcome of Board Meeting and Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
LIBERTY SHOES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Liberty Shoes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 09, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
LIBERTY SHOES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
LIBERTY SHOES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting -Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

