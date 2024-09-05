|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Liberty Shoes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 09, 2024 Annual Report of Liberty Shoes Ltd. for FY ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) Proceeding of Annual General Meeting-Liberty Shoes Ltd. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.