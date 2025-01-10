To

The Members of

Liberty Shoes Ltd.

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Liberty Shoes Limited (“the Company”), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “financial statements”.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Addressing the Key Audit Matters ( i ) Trade Receivables-Outstanding for more than 180 days Principal Audit Procedures followed: Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of trade receivables outstanding for more than 180 days: • Obtained the detail of parties having outstanding for more than 180 days; • Evaluated the facts, terms & conditions, relevant correspondence, status of legal proceedings wherever initiated and managements rationale for the recoverability of the outstanding dues; (ii) Recoverability of Input Tax Credit receivable- under the account head ‘Other Current Assets- Note No. 11 Principal Audit Procedures followed: As at March 31, 2023, Other Current Assets (Note No. 11) consist of Balance with Statutory Authorities amounting 677.84Lakhs including unutilized amount of Input Tax Credit of GST of 436.76 Lakhs. We reviewed the nature of the amounts recoverable, the sustainability and the likelihood of recoverability upon final resolution. (iii) Contingent Liabilities relating to VAT, Service Tax, Labour, Income Tax and TDS (Note 53 [(III) to (XVI)] Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of the related Contingent Liabilities include the following: There are certain pending matters relating to VAT for the year financial year 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08 & 2008-09 on account of classification of goods at different rate of tax, service tax on GTA services for the period from January 2005 to March 2007, few labour matters pertaining to earlier years and demand on account of non- deduction of tax at source and disallowance of certain business expenditure. • Obtained the status of the cases from the related department and their view on the matter; These are pending before various judicial forums and consequential and possible impact thereof and provisions/disclosure required have been based on the managements assessment of the probability of the occurrence of the liability. • Evaluated the facts and terms and conditions and managements rationale for the adequacy of the provision so far made and the amount remaining unprovided against the demands made against the Company; • Meeting with management and reading/ reviewing the correspondences Memos and Notes on related matters. • Reliance has been placed on the legal views and decisions on similar matters and probability of the liability arising there from pending final judgement/decisions; • Reviewed the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosure by the management as required in terms of the requirement of IND AS 37 “Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets”.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact and we have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the Directors report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information and we have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Ind- ASfinancial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

l Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

l Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

l Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

l Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

l Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

l Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the financial year ended March 31, 2023 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind-AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

l directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

l provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

l directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or

l provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis- statement.

(v.) The Company has declared and paid the Interim Dividend during the year.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure-B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Pardeep Tayal & Co.

Firm Registration No. 02733N

Chartered Accountants

Pardeep Tayal Partner Place: Gurugram, Haryana Membership No. 081643 Dated:Tuesday, May 30, 2023 UDIN: 23081643BGREEI1412

ANNEXURE-A TO INDEPENDENT

AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under the heading “Report on other legal and regulatory requirements” of our report of even date on the Financial Statements of Liberty Shoes Ltd.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Liberty Shoes Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over

Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Pardeep Tayal & Co.

Firm Registration No. 02733N

Chartered Accountants

Pardeep Tayal Partner Place: Gurugram, Haryana Membership No. 081643 Dated:Tuesday, May 30, 2023 UDIN: 23081643BGREEI1412

ANNEXURE-B TO INDEPENDENT

AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Reg.: Liberty Shoes Limited (the Company)

1) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

b) All the Property, Plant & Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there exists a regular programme of verification of Property, Plant & Equipment which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given by the management, the title deeds of the immovable properties included in the property, plant and equipment/fixed assets are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanation given by the management, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment and/or intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given by the management, the Company does not hold any benami property in accordance to the provisions of the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and no proceeding has been initiated against the Company under the said Act.

2) a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

b) During the year the Company has been sanctioned/renewed the working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and according to the information and explanation given by the management, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such bankers are in agreement with the unaudited books of accounts of the Company of the respective months/quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

3) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investment in nor have provided any guarantee or security or have granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to the Companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and securities granted in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act are applicable and hence not commented upon.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the publicor amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act. Hence reporting under clause (v) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

6) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of Cost Records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act for the products of the Company.

7) According to the information, explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities.

b) According to the records of the Company, the statutory dues referred to sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Nature of Statute Nature of dues Amount (in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Service Tax Act, 1994 Service Tax on GTA Services 2.33 January 2005 to March 2007 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chandigarh Service Tax Act, 1994 Service Tax on GTA Services 2.95 April 2005 to March 2007 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chandigarh Punjab Value Added Tax, 2005 Value Added Tax on account of classification of goods at different rate of tax 19.13 Financial Year 2006-07 Remanded back by Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) to Assessing Authority and is pending for assessment. Punjab Value Added Tax,2005 Value Added Tax on account of classification of goods at different rate of tax 22.30 Financial Year 2007-08 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) Uttarakhand Value Added Tax,2005 Value Added Tax on account of classification of goods at different rate of tax 45.35 Financial Year 2016-17 Joint Commissioner (Appeal), Goods Goods & Tax Income Tax Disallowance of certain expenditure on a/c of non-deduction of tax at source which otherwise are not liable for deduction in terms of applicable provisions of the law. Companys appeal filed against the alleged non-deduction of tax, which was the basic premise for the related disallowances, has been decided by the appellate authority in favour of the Company. 172.88 Financial Year 2016-17 (Assessment year 2017-18) Commissioner (Appeals) Further the Companys appeal specifically filed against the referred disallowance during the course of assessment proceedings is pending before the appellate authority. Income Tax Disallowance of certain expenditure for the assessment year 2020-21 on a/c of non-allow-ability of certain expenditures, considering some of expenditure as of enduring nature, grossly ignoring the past assessment history of the Company for earlier years and other additions for which Company has preferred an appeal before appellate authority. In addition, the Company has filed a petition before the Grievance Committee constituted by CBDT for such a high-pitch assessment framed under faceless mechanism and are yet to be addressed. 964.84 Financial Year 2019-20 (Assessment year 2020-21) Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax On account of short deduction of Tax at Source in the case of erstwhile subsidiary company M/s Liberty Retail Revolutions Limited for the assessment year 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013- 14 & 2014-15, for which Company has filed appeals before the appropriate authority and are pending for adjudication 40.03 Financial Year 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13 & 2013-14 (Assessment year 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14 & 2014-15) ITAT, New Delhi & CIT (Appeals), NFAC, New Delhi Income Tax On account of short deduction of Tax at Source for the assessment year 2018- 19 which otherwise are not liable for deduction in terms of applicable provisions of the law and for which Company has filed appeals before the appropriate authority and are pending for adjudication. 27.51 Financial Year 2017-18 (Assessment year 2018-19) CIT(A), NFAC, New Delhi Income Tax On account of arbitrary additions made for the assessment year 2014-15 against which partly relief has already been granted by the appellate authority in favour of the Company and the department as well as the Company are in appeal before the Honble ITAT for the same and are pending for adjudication. 46.84 Financial Year 2013-14 (Assessment year 2014-15) ITAT, New Delhi Income Tax On account of reduction of deduction u/s 80IC of Income Tax Act, 1961 for the assessment year 2013-14 due to non- considering part of business income as industrial income, for which Companys appeal is pending before Honble Punjab & Haryana High Court duly allowing the interim relief as regard to the related matter. 59.14 Financial Year 2012-13 (Assessment year 2013-14) Honble Punjab & Haryana High Court

8) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions not recorded in the books of accounts as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,1961 (43 of 1961).

9) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by the bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans taken by the Company during the year have been applied for the purpose for which the loan was obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized by the Company for long term purposes.

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10) a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company during the year has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company during the year has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers and employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that the Company has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year.

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) a) According to information and explanations given to us the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business and

b) The reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit have duly been considered.

15) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act are not applicable.

16) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a) to (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

17) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not incurred any cash losses during the year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) During the year there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company.

19) In our opinion on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, knowledge of Board of Directors and management plans, there exists no material uncertainty on the date of the audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within the period of one year from the balance sheet date. However, we state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing and other than ongoing projects requiring transfer of funds to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance to the second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 and sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xx) (a) & (b) of the Order have not been comment upon.

21) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies, so the provisions of clause (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For Pardeep Tayal & Co.

Firm Registration No. 02733N

Chartered Accountants