AKI India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name AKI Leather Industries Private Limited on May 16, 1994. The Companys name was changed to AKI India Private Limited on April 03, 2006. Thereafter, it was converted from Private to Public Company and name of the Company was changed to AKI India Limited on May 29, 2017.The Company was established in year 1994 with the object of manufacturing and export of leather and leather goods with the technical assistance of Horse riding group from Germany for the making of Leather Saddlery & Harness Goods and after successful running of saddlery business for 13 years, the company set up its own leather footwear unit in the year 2007-08 and started manufacturing and export of leather shoes through the next several years, the Company was involved in wholesaling and distribution of branded basic footwear and had forayed into the retail business in year 2013.Further in 2010, the Company decided to go in for the backward integration and planned to set up its own tannery to produce finished leather also. In this connection, it first purchased a running tannery in Unnao and then renovated and expanded the tannery into a big and highly advanced tannery.The Company engaged in the activities of producing and export of saddlery goods, services of the leather shoes and trading of leather chemicals at domestic level. Changing economic scenario and business conditions, evolving consumer preferences, rapid technologi

