iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AKI India Ltd Share Price

11.78
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.19
  • Day's High12.27
  • 52 Wk High32.5
  • Prev. Close12.01
  • Day's Low11.55
  • 52 Wk Low 11.88
  • Turnover (lac)5.8
  • P/E101.92
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value6.49
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)104.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

AKI India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

12.19

Prev. Close

12.01

Turnover(Lac.)

5.8

Day's High

12.27

Day's Low

11.55

52 Week's High

32.5

52 Week's Low

11.88

Book Value

6.49

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

104.29

P/E

101.92

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

AKI India Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

AKI India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

AKI India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.72%

Non-Promoter- 3.38%

Institutions: 3.38%

Non-Institutions: 41.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

AKI India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.31

13.39

10.3

10.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.26

1.54

3.77

2.53

Net Worth

59.57

14.93

14.07

12.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

44.85

41.03

39.75

42.15

yoy growth (%)

9.29

3.22

-5.69

5.91

Raw materials

-33.89

-29.73

-30.52

-33.57

As % of sales

75.57

72.45

76.77

79.64

Employee costs

-1.85

-1.94

-1.59

-1.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.94

1.05

1.12

1.22

Depreciation

-2.26

-1.74

-1.63

-1.42

Tax paid

-0.81

-0.3

-0.62

-0.91

Working capital

7.23

-3.72

3.52

-0.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.29

3.22

-5.69

5.91

Op profit growth

-23.79

92.05

34.23

79.27

EBIT growth

-3.29

-10.23

2.46

14.69

Net profit growth

18.2

51.93

60.61

-79.46

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

70.91

70.26

60.94

46.05

41.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

70.91

70.26

60.94

46.05

41.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.22

2.57

3.04

3.08

2.41

View Annually Results

AKI India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AKI India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Samina Asad Iraqi

Independent Director

Aslam Saeed

Independent Director

Javed Iqbal

Director

Rajkrishna Agarwal

Company Secretary

Divya Srivastava

Whole-time Director

Mohammed Ajwad

Additional Director

MOHAMMAD ASJAD

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AKI India Ltd

Summary

AKI India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name AKI Leather Industries Private Limited on May 16, 1994. The Companys name was changed to AKI India Private Limited on April 03, 2006. Thereafter, it was converted from Private to Public Company and name of the Company was changed to AKI India Limited on May 29, 2017.The Company was established in year 1994 with the object of manufacturing and export of leather and leather goods with the technical assistance of Horse riding group from Germany for the making of Leather Saddlery & Harness Goods and after successful running of saddlery business for 13 years, the company set up its own leather footwear unit in the year 2007-08 and started manufacturing and export of leather shoes through the next several years, the Company was involved in wholesaling and distribution of branded basic footwear and had forayed into the retail business in year 2013.Further in 2010, the Company decided to go in for the backward integration and planned to set up its own tannery to produce finished leather also. In this connection, it first purchased a running tannery in Unnao and then renovated and expanded the tannery into a big and highly advanced tannery.The Company engaged in the activities of producing and export of saddlery goods, services of the leather shoes and trading of leather chemicals at domestic level. Changing economic scenario and business conditions, evolving consumer preferences, rapid technologi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the AKI India Ltd share price today?

The AKI India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of AKI India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AKI India Ltd is ₹104.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AKI India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AKI India Ltd is 101.92 and 1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AKI India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AKI India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AKI India Ltd is ₹11.88 and ₹32.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AKI India Ltd?

AKI India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -62.87%, 6 Month at -51.47%, 3 Month at -41.07% and 1 Month at -25.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AKI India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AKI India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.72 %
Institutions - 3.39 %
Public - 41.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR AKI India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.