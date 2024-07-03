SectorLeather
Open₹12.19
Prev. Close₹12.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.8
Day's High₹12.27
Day's Low₹11.55
52 Week's High₹32.5
52 Week's Low₹11.88
Book Value₹6.49
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)104.29
P/E101.92
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.31
13.39
10.3
10.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.26
1.54
3.77
2.53
Net Worth
59.57
14.93
14.07
12.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
44.85
41.03
39.75
42.15
yoy growth (%)
9.29
3.22
-5.69
5.91
Raw materials
-33.89
-29.73
-30.52
-33.57
As % of sales
75.57
72.45
76.77
79.64
Employee costs
-1.85
-1.94
-1.59
-1.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.94
1.05
1.12
1.22
Depreciation
-2.26
-1.74
-1.63
-1.42
Tax paid
-0.81
-0.3
-0.62
-0.91
Working capital
7.23
-3.72
3.52
-0.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.29
3.22
-5.69
5.91
Op profit growth
-23.79
92.05
34.23
79.27
EBIT growth
-3.29
-10.23
2.46
14.69
Net profit growth
18.2
51.93
60.61
-79.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
70.91
70.26
60.94
46.05
41.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
70.91
70.26
60.94
46.05
41.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.22
2.57
3.04
3.08
2.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Samina Asad Iraqi
Independent Director
Aslam Saeed
Independent Director
Javed Iqbal
Director
Rajkrishna Agarwal
Company Secretary
Divya Srivastava
Whole-time Director
Mohammed Ajwad
Additional Director
MOHAMMAD ASJAD
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AKI India Ltd
Summary
AKI India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name AKI Leather Industries Private Limited on May 16, 1994. The Companys name was changed to AKI India Private Limited on April 03, 2006. Thereafter, it was converted from Private to Public Company and name of the Company was changed to AKI India Limited on May 29, 2017.The Company was established in year 1994 with the object of manufacturing and export of leather and leather goods with the technical assistance of Horse riding group from Germany for the making of Leather Saddlery & Harness Goods and after successful running of saddlery business for 13 years, the company set up its own leather footwear unit in the year 2007-08 and started manufacturing and export of leather shoes through the next several years, the Company was involved in wholesaling and distribution of branded basic footwear and had forayed into the retail business in year 2013.Further in 2010, the Company decided to go in for the backward integration and planned to set up its own tannery to produce finished leather also. In this connection, it first purchased a running tannery in Unnao and then renovated and expanded the tannery into a big and highly advanced tannery.The Company engaged in the activities of producing and export of saddlery goods, services of the leather shoes and trading of leather chemicals at domestic level. Changing economic scenario and business conditions, evolving consumer preferences, rapid technologi
Read More
The AKI India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AKI India Ltd is ₹104.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AKI India Ltd is 101.92 and 1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AKI India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AKI India Ltd is ₹11.88 and ₹32.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AKI India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -62.87%, 6 Month at -51.47%, 3 Month at -41.07% and 1 Month at -25.45%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.