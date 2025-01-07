Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
44.85
41.03
39.75
42.15
yoy growth (%)
9.29
3.22
-5.69
5.91
Raw materials
-33.89
-29.73
-30.52
-33.57
As % of sales
75.57
72.45
76.77
79.64
Employee costs
-1.85
-1.94
-1.59
-1.26
As % of sales
4.13
4.73
4.01
3
Other costs
-7.53
-7.31
-6.56
-6.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.8
17.81
16.52
15.46
Operating profit
1.56
2.05
1.06
0.79
OPM
3.48
4.99
2.68
1.88
Depreciation
-2.26
-1.74
-1.63
-1.42
Interest expense
-1.32
-1.29
-1.49
-1.33
Other income
2.98
2.05
3.18
3.18
Profit before tax
0.94
1.05
1.12
1.22
Taxes
-0.81
-0.3
-0.62
-0.91
Tax rate
-85.95
-28.61
-55.83
-74.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
0.75
0.49
0.3
Exceptional items
0.75
0
0
0
Net profit
0.89
0.75
0.49
0.3
yoy growth (%)
18.2
51.93
60.61
-79.46
NPM
1.98
1.83
1.24
0.73
