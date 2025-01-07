iifl-logo-icon 1
AKI India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.8
(0.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

44.85

41.03

39.75

42.15

yoy growth (%)

9.29

3.22

-5.69

5.91

Raw materials

-33.89

-29.73

-30.52

-33.57

As % of sales

75.57

72.45

76.77

79.64

Employee costs

-1.85

-1.94

-1.59

-1.26

As % of sales

4.13

4.73

4.01

3

Other costs

-7.53

-7.31

-6.56

-6.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.8

17.81

16.52

15.46

Operating profit

1.56

2.05

1.06

0.79

OPM

3.48

4.99

2.68

1.88

Depreciation

-2.26

-1.74

-1.63

-1.42

Interest expense

-1.32

-1.29

-1.49

-1.33

Other income

2.98

2.05

3.18

3.18

Profit before tax

0.94

1.05

1.12

1.22

Taxes

-0.81

-0.3

-0.62

-0.91

Tax rate

-85.95

-28.61

-55.83

-74.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

0.75

0.49

0.3

Exceptional items

0.75

0

0

0

Net profit

0.89

0.75

0.49

0.3

yoy growth (%)

18.2

51.93

60.61

-79.46

NPM

1.98

1.83

1.24

0.73

