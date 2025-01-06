AKI India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.94
1.05
1.12
1.22
Depreciation
-2.26
-1.74
-1.63
-1.42
Tax paid
-0.81
-0.3
-0.62
-0.91
Working capital
7.23
-3.72
3.52
-0.88
Other operating items
Operating
5.09
-4.71
2.38
-2
Capital expenditure
4.27
-7.67
6.25
2.93
Free cash flow
9.36
-12.38
8.63
0.92
Equity raised
4.03
3.28
4.95
4.83
Investing
-0.04
0
1.45
0.14
Financing
16.92
10.94
14.37
7.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
30.27
1.84
29.4
13.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.