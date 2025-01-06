iifl-logo-icon 1
AKI India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.78
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR AKI India Ltd

AKI India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.94

1.05

1.12

1.22

Depreciation

-2.26

-1.74

-1.63

-1.42

Tax paid

-0.81

-0.3

-0.62

-0.91

Working capital

7.23

-3.72

3.52

-0.88

Other operating items

Operating

5.09

-4.71

2.38

-2

Capital expenditure

4.27

-7.67

6.25

2.93

Free cash flow

9.36

-12.38

8.63

0.92

Equity raised

4.03

3.28

4.95

4.83

Investing

-0.04

0

1.45

0.14

Financing

16.92

10.94

14.37

7.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.27

1.84

29.4

13.82

QUICKLINKS FOR AKI India Ltd

