AKI India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.31
13.39
10.3
10.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.26
1.54
3.77
2.53
Net Worth
59.57
14.93
14.07
12.83
Minority Interest
Debt
21.84
29.51
29.43
27.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.02
0.5
Total Liabilities
81.41
44.44
43.52
41.2
Fixed Assets
19.73
16.63
16.25
17.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.48
2.48
2.48
2.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
57.35
23.81
23.54
20.13
Inventories
26.96
19.02
16.82
14.98
Inventory Days
121.9
Sundry Debtors
18.35
17.57
17.73
16.1
Debtor Days
131.01
Other Current Assets
32.96
4.54
5.95
4.72
Sundry Creditors
-19.99
-16.5
-15.86
-14.81
Creditor Days
120.52
Other Current Liabilities
-0.93
-0.82
-1.1
-0.85
Cash
1.71
1.44
1.27
1.16
Total Assets
81.42
44.44
43.54
41.21
