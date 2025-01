DIRECTORS REPORT

To,

The Members,

AKI India Limited

Your Directors are pleased to present the 30th Boards Report on the Business and Operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements along with the Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 and for the previous financial year ended on 31st March, 2023 are summarized as below:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 6483.64 5547.04 7091.26 7026.23 Other Income 300.30 235.37 321.58 256.62 Total Income 6783.94 5782.41 7412.84 7282.85 Total Expenses 6597.21 5635.30 7225.08 7125.80 Profit Before Exceptional and Extra Ordinary Items and Tax 186.73 147.11 187.76 157.05 Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Profit before Extra -Ordinary Items and Tax/ Profit Before Tax 186.73 147.11 187.76 157.05 Tax Expense: Current Tax 57.61 49.87 57.82 51.76 Deferred Tax 6.77 (10.261 (6.77) (10.261 Total Tax expense 64.38 39.61 51.05 41.50 Profit for the Period 135.89 107.50 136.71 115.55 Earnings Per Share (EPS) Basic 0.15 0.73 0.16 0.73 Diluted 0.15 0.73 0.16 0.73

2. OPERATIONS:

• Standalone Basis:

The total Income for Financial Year 2023-24 was Rs. 6783.94 Lakhs compared to the total Income of Rs. 5782.41 Lakhs for previous Financial Year 2022-23. The Company has incurred Profit before tax for Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs. 186.73 Lakhs as compared to Profit before tax of Rs. 147.11 Lakhs for previous Financial Year. The Net Profit after tax for the Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 135.89 Lakhs as compared to Net Profit after tax Rs. 107.50 Lakhs as compared for previous Financial Year. The Directors are continuously looking for the new avenues for future growth of the Company and expect more growth in the future period.

• Consolidated Basis:

The total Income for Financial Year 2023-24 was Rs. 7412.84 Lakhs compared to the total Income of Rs. 7282.85 Lakhs for previous Financial Year 2022-23. The Company has incurred Profit before tax for Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs. 187.76 Lakhs as compared to Profit before tax of Rs. 157.05 Lakhs for previous Financial Year. The Net Profit after tax for the Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 136.71 Lakhs as compared to Net Profit after tax Rs. 115.55 Lakhs as compared for previous Financial Year. The Directors are continuously looking for the new avenues for future growth of the Company and expect more growth in the future period.

3. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS. IF ANY:

There is no change in the nature of business during the year under review.

4. WEBLINK OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134 (3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website at https://groupaki.com/.

5. SHARE CAPITAL:

A. AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under the review, Authorised Share Capital of the Company is increased from 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores Only) divided into 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crores) Equity Shares of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) each to Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty- Five Crores Only) divided into 12,50,00,000 (Twelve Crores Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) each in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 4th December, 2023.

B. PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL:

• During the year under the review, Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 13,38,60,990/- (Rupees Thirteen Crores Thirty-Eight Lakhs Sixty Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety Only) divided into 6,69,30,495 (Six Crores Sixty-Nine Lakhs Thirty Thousand Four Hundred Ninety-Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) each to Rs. 17,15,28,348/- (Rupees Seventeen Crores Fifteen Lakhs Twenty- Eight Thousand Three Hundred Forty-Eight Only) divided into 8,57,64,174 (Eight Crores Fifty-Seven Lakhs Sixty-Four Thousand One Hundred Seventy-Four Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) each in the Board Meeting held on 19th January, 2024.

• After the completion of Financial Year 2023-24, paid-up share capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 17,15,28,348/- (Rupees Seventeen Crores Fifteen Lakhs Twenty- Eight Thousand Three Hundred Forty-Eight Only) divided into 8,57,64,174 (Eight Crores Fifty-Seven Lakhs Sixty-Four Thousand One Hundred Seventy-Four Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) each to Rs. 17,70,64,348/- (Rupees Seventeen Crores Seventy Lakhs Sixty-Four Thousand Three Hundred Forty-Eight Only) divided into 8,85,32,174 (Eight Crores Eighty-Five Lakhs Thirty-Two Thousand One Hundred Seventy-Four) Equity Shares of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) each in the Board Meeting held on 28th June, 2024.

6. ALLOTMENT OF SHARES:

A. PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES:

During the year under review, the Company had allotted 1,88,33,679 Equity shares on Preferential basis having face value of Rs. 2.00/- each, at an issue price of Rs. 18.71/- per share (including Premium of Rs. 16.71/- per share) in the Board Meeting held on 19th January, 2024.

B. PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS INTO EQUITY SHARES:

After the completion of Financial Year 2023-24, the Company had allotted 27,68,000 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants on Preferential basis having face value of Rs. 2.00/- each, at an issue price of Rs. 18.71/- per share (including Premium of Rs. 16.71/- per share) in the Board Meeting held on 28th June, 2024.

7. DIVIDEND:

To conserve resources for future prospect and growth of the Company, your Directors regret to declare any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (Previous Year - Nil).

8. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years shall be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"). During the year under review, there was no unpaid or unclaimed dividend in the "Unpaid Dividend Account" lying for a period of seven years from the date of transfer of such unpaid dividend to the said account. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

9. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Profit of the Company for the Financial Year ending on 31st March, 2024 is transferred to profit and loss account of the Company under Reserves and Surplus.

10. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO HOLDING. SUBSIDIARY. ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND IOINT VENTURES:

The Company has a Subsidiary Company i.e. AKI UK Limited. The Company has complied with all compliance related to its Subsidiary Company. The Company has policy for determining "Subsidiary Company" which is uploaded on the website of the Company.

Statement containing salient features of the Financial Statement of Associate pursuant to section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form No. AOC-1 is enclosed herewith as Annexure I.

11. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS. IF ANY. AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATES AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

• ALLOTMET OF EQUITY SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS:

During the year, on 19th January, 2024, the Company, vide its Board Meeting, has 1,88,33,679 (One Crores Eighty-Eight Lakhs Thirty-Three Thousand Six Hundred Seventy- Nine) Equity shares on Preferential basis having face value of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) each, at an issue price of Rs. 18.71/- per share (including Premium of Rs. 16.71/- per share) in the Board Meeting held on 19th January, 2024.

Consequently, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company had increased from Rs. 13,38,60,990/- (Rupees Thirteen Crores Thirty-Eight Lakhs Sixty Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety Only) to Rs. 17,15,28,348/- (Rupees Seventeen Crores Fifteen Lakhs Twenty-Eight Thousand Three Hundred Forty-Eight Only).

• ALLOTMET OF EQUITY SHARES PURSUANT TO CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS:

After the Completion of Financial Year 2023-24, on 28th June, 2024, the Company, vide its Board Meeting, has 27,68,000 (Twenty-Seven Lakhs Sixty-Eight Thousand) Equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants into Equity shares on Preferential basis having face value of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) each, at an issue price of Rs. 18.71/- per share (including Premium of Rs. 16.71/- per share) in the Board Meeting held on 28th June, 2024.

Consequently, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company had increased from Rs. 17,15,28,348/- (Rupees Seventeen Crores Fifteen Lakhs Twenty-Eight Thousand Three Hundred Forty-Eight Only) to Rs. 17,70,64,348/- (Rupees Seventeen Crores Seventy Lakhs Sixty-Four Thousand Three Hundred Forty-Eight Only)

• CHANGE IN REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY:

The Board Meeting of the Company held on 4th October, 2023 has considered and changed its registered Office from 9/6 (11), Asharfabad, Jajmau, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh - 208 010 to D-115, Defence Colony, Jajmau, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh - 208 010 i.e., within the local limits of city, w.e.f. 4th October, 2023.

• CHANGE IN OFFICE WHERE BOOKS OF ACCOUNT ARE TO BE MAINTAINED:

The Board Meeting of the Company held on 4th October, 2023 has considered and changed its registered Office from 9/6 (11), Asharfabad, Jajmau, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh - 208 010 to 415/4, Kundan Road, Akrampur, Singrausi, Unnao - 209 801 i.e., within the local limits of city, w.e.f. 4th October, 2023.

12. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunal, which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operation.

13. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Directors of the Company met at regular intervals at least once in a quarter with the gap between two meetings not exceeding 120 days to take a view of the Companys policies and strategies apart from the Board Matters.

During the year under the review, the Board of Directors met 12 (Twelve) times viz. 28th April, 2023, 9th May, 2023, 11th May, 2023, 12th July, 2023, 13th July, 2023, 8th September, 2023, 4th October, 2023, 19th October, 2023, 8th November, 2023, 14th November, 2023, 19th January, 2024 and 14th February, 2024.

14. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134 (3)(c) and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the best of their knowledge and belief the Board of Directors hereby submit that:

a In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there is no material departure from the same;

b. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of financial year and of the profit of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

c. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis;

e. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively and

? The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

15. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to your Company as the Company does not fall under the criteria limits mentioned in the said section of the Act.

Hence, the Company has not taken voluntary initiative towards any activity mentioned for Corporate Social Responsibility.

16. EXPLANATIONS / COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON EVERY QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARK OR DISCLAIMER MADE:

i. Auditors Report:

The observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to the accounts and accounting policies are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comment.

ii. Secretarial Auditors Report:

The observation of the Secretarial Auditor, as per Secretarial Report i.e., MR-3 and do not call for any further comment.

17. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, SECURITIES COVERED OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT. 2013:

During the year Company has made investments under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and disclosures for the said investment is provided in the notes to financial statement.

18. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All transactions to be entered by the Company with related parties will be in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. However, the Company has not entered into any related party transaction, as provided in Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, with the related party. Hence, Disclosure as required under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

19. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34 and Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report, and provides the Companys current working and future outlook as per Annexure III.

20. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement across the organization. The same is subject to review periodically by the internal audit cell for its effectiveness. During the financial year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operations were observed. The Statutory Auditors of the Company also test the effectiveness of Internal Financial Controls in accordance with the requisite standards prescribed by ICAI. Their expressed opinion forms part of the Independent Auditors report.

Internal Financial Controls are an integrated part of the risk management process, addressing financial and financial reporting risks. The internal financial controls have been documented, digitized and embedded in the business processes.

Assurance on the effectiveness of internal financial controls is obtained through management reviews, control self-assessment, continuous monitoring by functional experts. We believe that these systems provide reasonable assurance that our internal financial controls are designed effectively and are operating as intended.

During the year, no reportable material weakness was observed.

21. RESERVES & SURPLUS:

(Amount in Lakhs) Sr. No. Particulars Amount 1. Balance at the beginning of the year 126.21 2. Current Years Profit 135.89 3. Other Adjustment (0.17) 4. Bonus Share Issued (0.00) 5. Adjustment for Income Tax (0.59) 6. Expenses not Allowable (10.50) 7. Security Premium 3175.11 Total 3425.94

22. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

The Company has framed formal Risk Management framework for risk assessment and risk minimization for Indian operation which is periodically reviewed by the Board of Directors to ensure smooth operations and effective management control. The Audit Committee also reviews the adequacy of the risk management frame work of the Company, the key risks associated with the business and measures and steps in place to minimize the same.

23. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. as required to be given under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014, is not given as the Company has not taken any major step to conserve the energy etc. Foreign Exchange and Outgo as notes forming part of Financial Statements.

24. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The Remuneration policy is directed towards rewarding performance based on review of achievements on a periodical basis. The remuneration policy is in consonance with the existing industry practice and is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract, retain and motivate employees to achieve results. The Company has made adequate disclosures to the members on the remuneration paid to Directors from time to time. The Companys Policy on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Section 178 (3) of the Act is available on the website of the Company at https://groupaki.com/ .

25. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with its provisions and is in compliance with the same.

26. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY THE AUDITORS:

During the year under review, neither the Statutory nor the Secretarial Auditors has reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards Report.

27. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated in Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI Listing Regulations is given as a separate part of the Annual Report. It contains a detailed write up and explanation about the performance of the Company.

28. STATEMENT ON ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARDS PERFORMANCE:

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning, that of the Committees and of individual Directors, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board sought the feedback of Directors on various parameters including:

• Degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities towards stakeholders (by way of monitoring corporate governance practices, participation in the long-term strategic planning, etc.);

• Structure, composition, and role clarity of the Board and Committees;

• Extent of co-ordination and cohesiveness between the Board and its Committees;

• Effectiveness of the deliberations and process management;

• Board / Committee culture and dynamics; and

• Quality of relationship between Board Members and the Management.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

The Chairman of the Board had one-on-one meetings with each Independent Director and the

Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee had one-on-one meetings with each Executive and Non-Executive, Non-Independent Directors. These meetings were intended to obtain Directors inputs on effectiveness of the Board/ Committee processes.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole, and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors and the Board as a whole.

In the Board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and the meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its committees, and individual directors was discussed.

The evaluation process endorsed the Board Members confidence in the ethical standards of the Company, the resilience of the Board and the Management in navigating the Company during challenging times, cohesiveness amongst the Board Members, constructive relationship between the Board and the Management, and the openness of the Management in sharing strategic information to enable Board Members to discharge their responsibilities and fiduciary duties.

The Board carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors as per the formal mechanism for such evaluation adopted by the Board. The performance evaluation of all the Directors was carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman, the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The exercise of performance evaluation was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the Board functioning such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues etc.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Directors individually as well as evaluation of the working of the Board by way of individual feedback from directors.

The evaluation frameworks were the following key areas:

a) For Non-Executive & Independent Directors:

• Knowledge

• Professional Conduct

• Comply Secretarial Standard issued by ICSI Duties

• Role and functions

b) For Executive Directors:

• Performance as leader

• Evaluating Business Opportunity and analysis of Risk Reward Scenarios

• Key set investment goal

• Professional conduct and integrity

• Sharing of information with Board.

• Adherence applicable government law

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

29. MANAGING THE RISKS OF FRAUD, CORRUPTION AND UNETHICAL BUSINESS PRACTICES:

A. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has established vigil mechanism and framed whistle blower policy for Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy.

B. BUSINESS CONDUCT POLICY:

The Company has framed "Business Conduct Policy". Every employee is required to review and sign the policy at the time of joining and an undertaking shall be given for adherence to the policy. The objective of the policy is to conduct the business in an honest, transparent and in an ethical manner. The policy provides for anti-bribery and avoidance of other corruption practices by the employees of the Company.

30. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The provisions of Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company as none of the Employees of the Company has received remuneration above the limits specified in the Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 during the financial year 2023-24.

31. LOAN FROM DIRECTOR / RELATIVE OF DIRECTOR:

The Company has taken Loan from Director and Relative of and disclosures for the said loans are provided in the notes to financial statement.

32. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are summarized below:

Sr. No. Name Designation DIN / PAN 1. Ms. Sameena Asad Iraqi Whole-time Director 01668732 2. Mr. Mohammad Ajwad1 Managing Director 07902475 3. Mr. Mohammad Asjad Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director 10052579 4. Mr. Aslam Saeed2 Non-Executive and Independent Director 00996483 5. Mr. Javed Iqbal2 Non-Executive and Independent Director 01335862 6. Mr. Raj Agarwal2 Non-Executive Independent Director 08018396 7. Ms. Divya Srivastava Company Secretary FRFPS5050F 8. Mr. Asad Iraqi Chief Executive Officer AAAPI9913Q 9. Mr. Prabodh Sharma Chief Financial Officer ANSPS8312E

1 Change in designation of Mr. Mohammad Ajwad from Whole-time Director to Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 7th September, 2024.

2 Re-appointment of Mr. Javed Iqbal, Mr. Aslam Saeed and Mr. Raj Agarwal as Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 7th September, 2024.

Apart from the above changes, there were no other changes in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24 and till the date of Boards Report.

As per Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors are not liable to retire by rotation.

33. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Mr. Aslam Saeed, Mr. Javed Iqbal and Mr. Raj Agarwal, Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed to the Board that they meet the criteria of Independence as specified under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and they qualify to be Independent Director. They have also confirmed that they meet the requirements of Independent Director as mentioned under Regulation 16 (1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The confirmations were noted by the Board.

34. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Report on Corporate Governance, and a certificate regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance are appended to the Annual Report as Annexure II.

35. DEPOSITS:

As per Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the financial year. Hence, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of deposits or payment of interest during the financial year.

36. FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION PROCESS BY BOARD:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Board has carried the evaluation of its own performance, performance of Individual Directors, Board Committees, including the Chairman of the Board on the basis of attendance, contribution towards development of the Business and various other criteria as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. The evaluation of the working of the Board, its committees, experience and expertise, performance of specific duties and obligations etc. were carried out. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process and outcome.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, the performances of Executive and Non - Executive Directors were evaluated in terms of their contribution towards the growth and development of the Company. The achievements of the targeted goals and the achievements of the expansion plans were too observed and evaluated, the outcome of which was satisfactory for all the Directors of the Company.

37. AUDITORS:

A. Statutory Auditor:

M/s. Jaiswal Misra & Company., Chartered Accountants, Kanpur (Firm Registration No. 010703C), were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of 5 (Five) consecutive years from the conclusion of 25th Annual General Meeting held in the year 2022 till the conclusion of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2024.

The Auditors report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 has been issued with an unmodified opinion, by the Statutory Auditor.

B. Secretarial Auditor:

The Board of Directors pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, has appointed Mr. Jay Pandya, Proprietor of M/s. Jay Pandya and Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as Annexure IV in Form MR-3. There are no adverse observations in the Secretarial Audit Report which call for explanation.

C. Internal Auditor:

The Board of directors has appointed M/s. Shaunak Mall & Associates., (FRN: 004072) Cost Accountant, Kanpur, as the internal auditor of the Company. The Internal Auditor conducts the internal audit of the functions and operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee and Board from time to time.

38. DISCLOSURES:

A. Composition of Audit Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of members of the Audit committee as tabulated below, was held on 11th May, 2023, 13th July, 2023, 19th October, 2023, 14th November, 2023, 19th January, 2024 and 14th February, 2024 the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

Name Status No. of the Committee Meetings entitled No. of the Committee Meetings attended Mr. Javed Iqbal Chairperson 6 6 Mr. Aslam Saeed Member 6 6 Mr. Raj Krishna Agarwal Member 6 6

B. Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of the members of the Nomination and Remuneration committee, as tabulated below, was held on 8th September, 2023 and the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

Name Status No. of the Committee Meetings entitled No. of the Committee Meetings attended Mr. Raj Krishna Agarwal Chairperson 1 1 Mr. Aslam Saeed Member 1 1 Mr. Javed Iqbal Member 1 1

C. Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of members of Stakeholders Relationship committee as tabulated below, was held on 9th May, 2023 and 8th September, 2023 and 8th November, 2023 the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

Name Status No. of the Committee Meetings entitled No. of the Committee Meetings attended Mr. Aslam Saeed Chairperson 3 3 Mr. laved Iqbal Member 3 3 Mr. Raj Krishna Agarwal Member 3 3 Ms. Sameena Asad Iraqi Member 3 3

39. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT. 2013:

The Company has always been committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. Your Directors further state that during the year under review there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 as confirmed by the Internal Complaints Committee as constituted by the Company.

40. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Directors are pleased to report that the relations between the employees and the management continued to remain cordial during the year under review.

41. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

According to information and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of activities carried out by the Company.

42. THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE. 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

43. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM THE BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of Loans taken from Banks and Financial Institutions.

44. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the co-operation and assistance received from the Bankers, Regulatory Bodies, Stakeholders including Financial Institutions, Suppliers, Customers and other business associates who have extended their valuable sustained support and encouragement during the year under review.

Your Directors take this opportunity to recognize and place on record their gratitude and appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff at all levels of the Company. We look forward for the continued support of every stakeholder in the future.