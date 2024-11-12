iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
AKI India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at D-115 Defence Colony Jajmau Shiwans Tanney Kanpur Nagar Jajmau Uttar Pradesh - 208 010 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. AKI India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting which was supposed to be held on 12th November, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. is now rescheduled to 13th November, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at D-115, Defence Colony, Jajmau, Shiwans Tanney, Kanpur Nagar, Jajmau, Uttar Pradesh - 208 010 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 13th November, 2024 at D-115, Defence Colony, Jajmau, Shiwans Tanney, Kanpur Nagar, Jajmau, Uttar Pradesh - 208 010, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 8:15 P.M., has consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting18 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Outcome and Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting7 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting as per attached
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
AKI India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at D-115 Defence Colony Jajmau Shiwans Tanney Kanpur Nagar Jajmau Uttar Pradesh - 208 010 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 14th August, 2024 at D-115, Defence Colony, Jajmau, Shiwans Tanney, Kanpur Nagar, Jajmau, Uttar Pradesh - 208 010, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:45 P.M., has consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 28th June, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company have considered and approved the allotment of 27,68,000 Fully Paid-up Equity shares pursuant to conversion of 27,68,000 warrants (out of 1,74,41,782 convertible warrants) having face value of Rs. 2.00/- each at an issue price of Rs. 18.71/- each (including premium of Rs. 16.71/- each), on receipt of balance amount i.e. 75% of the issue price per warrant from the allottees belonging to both Promoter and Non-Promoter category upon exercise of option to convert the Warrants into Equity shares in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and the details of allotment as mentioned in Annexure - I.
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
AKI India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 28th May 2024 consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
AKI India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at D-115 Defence Colonyjajmau Shiwans Tanney Kanpur Nagar Jajmau Uttar Pradesh - 208010 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Month ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 14th February, 2024 at D-115, Defence Colony Jajmau, Shiwans Tanney, Kanpur Nagar, Jajmau, Uttar Pradesh - 208010, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:35 P.M., has consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Allotment of Equity shares and Convertible Warrants on preferential basis as per attachment Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 19th January, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:50 P.M.

