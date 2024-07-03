AKI India Ltd Summary

AKI India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name AKI Leather Industries Private Limited on May 16, 1994. The Companys name was changed to AKI India Private Limited on April 03, 2006. Thereafter, it was converted from Private to Public Company and name of the Company was changed to AKI India Limited on May 29, 2017.The Company was established in year 1994 with the object of manufacturing and export of leather and leather goods with the technical assistance of Horse riding group from Germany for the making of Leather Saddlery & Harness Goods and after successful running of saddlery business for 13 years, the company set up its own leather footwear unit in the year 2007-08 and started manufacturing and export of leather shoes through the next several years, the Company was involved in wholesaling and distribution of branded basic footwear and had forayed into the retail business in year 2013.Further in 2010, the Company decided to go in for the backward integration and planned to set up its own tannery to produce finished leather also. In this connection, it first purchased a running tannery in Unnao and then renovated and expanded the tannery into a big and highly advanced tannery.The Company engaged in the activities of producing and export of saddlery goods, services of the leather shoes and trading of leather chemicals at domestic level. Changing economic scenario and business conditions, evolving consumer preferences, rapid technological innovations and adoption and globalization are driving them to transform the manner in which they operate. The Company operates through two distinct business verticals, retail and distribution, each with its predominantly own customer base, sale channels and product range. The Retail business operates through exclusive retail stores run by Promoters through the proprietorship concern catering to middle and upper middle income consumers, who primarily shop in high street stores and malls, for fashionable products. The Distribution business operates through a wide network of distributors catering to lower and middle income consumers, who primarily shop in multi-brand-outlets (MBO) for functional products.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 28,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 3.08 Crore in Oct18.